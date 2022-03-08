REFILE-INSIGHT-For foreign fighters, Ukraine offers purpose, camaraderie and a cause

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Michael Ferkol, who once
served as a supply specialist with engineer battalions in the
U.S. Army, had been in Rome studying archaeology when he heard
the Ukrainian president's appeal for foreign fighters.
Within days, Ferkol said, he presented himself at a military
recruiting office in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, hoping
to be taken on as a frontline paramedic.
"I told them I wanted to triage patients," said the 29-year-
old, who has no combat experience. "There was a Finnish guy
there too, and he was like, 'I just want to kill Russians.'"
Ukraine has established an "international" legion for people
from abroad and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has publicly urged
foreigners to "fight side-by-side with Ukrainians against the
Russian war criminals" to show support for his country. Last
week, Zelenskiy said that more than 16,000 foreigners had
volunteered, without specifying how many had arrived.
Some foreign fighters arriving in Ukraine say they are
attracted by the cause: to halt what they view as an unprovoked
attack in a once-in-a-generation showdown between the forces of
democracy and dictatorship. For others, many of them veterans of
Iraq and Afghanistan, the Ukraine war also offers a chance to
use fighting skills they felt their own governments no longer
appreciated.
Reuters interviewed 20 foreign fighters or others involved
in the effort, and some said that Ukraine is struggling to vet,
equip and deploy them.
And alongside battle-hardened veterans of war, people are
arriving with little or no combat experience, offering limited
value in a war zone under constant, terrifying shelling by the
Russian military. One man who identified himself as British
military veteran referred to these recruits as
"bullet-catchers."
A senior Ukrainian official in Lviv involved in processing
newly-arrived foreign volunteers, Roman Shepelyak, said the
system to receive, train and deploy foreign fighters was still
in its infancy, and that the process would get smoother in the
coming days. Ukraine's defence ministry declined to comment.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, calling
it a "special operation" to demilitarize Ukraine and capture
dangerous nationalists. Ukraine's armed forces are heavily
outnumbered by Russia's but have mounted significant resistance.
Among those who have arrived to fight for Ukraine are dozens
of former soldiers from the British Army's elite Parachute
Regiment, according to an ex-soldier from the regiment. Hundreds
more would soon follow, he said. Reuters was unable to
corroborate those numbers.
Often referred to as the Paras, the regiment has in recent
years served in Afghanistan and Iraq. "They're all highly,
highly trained, and have seen active service on numerous
occasions," the ex-soldier from the regiment said. The Ukraine
crisis will give them purpose, camaraderie and "a chance to do
what they're good at: fight."
Michael Ferkol said there were many people with Ukrainian
ancestry in his hometown, Chicago. He wanted to go to Kyiv, the
capital, "and help out."
"I'm a little nervous, to be honest," he said, making his
way through crowds of refugees at Lviv train station on
Saturday, hoping to board a train to the frontline. "But at the
same time, it's not about me. It's about the people that are
suffering."
'HAVE GUN WILL TRAVEL'
For some, travelling to Ukraine, even from far-away
countries, was the easy part. Those who hadn't brought body
armour, helmets and other equipment with them were struggling to
source them in Ukraine, according to several fighters Reuters
spoke to.
Some veterans were sharing information on equipment and
logistics through invite-only Facebook or WhatsApp groups with
names like "Have Gun Will Travel." These groups contain appeals
for equipment, such as body armour and night-vision goggles, or
for foreign veterans who are snipers or who can train Ukrainian
soldiers in how to use sophisticated weapons that Western
countries are sending.
With a vast mobilisation of Ukrainian men underway, the
country has plenty of volunteer fighters. But there is a
shortage of specialists who know how to use Javelin and NLAW
anti-tank missiles, which professional soldiers train for months
to use properly.
Even those with combat experience might struggle in
Ukraine's war zones, warned a former British soldier, who asked
to be identified by his nickname, Kruger. He said he had served
in Afghanistan and trained other soldiers.
"If you're out here as a war tourist, this is not the place
for you," he said. "The realities of war, if you head out to the
front, are going to be pretty overwhelming."
Many of those arriving in Lviv end up at the semi-fortified
offices of the Lviv regional administration, where their
paperwork is checked by Shepelyak. He heads the region's
department for international technical assistance and
cooperation. He acknowledged the system for processing those
offering to fight was still in its infancy.
On Friday, when Reuters visited, six foreigners appeared at
Shepelyak's office, including a Polish military veteran called
Michal, and a giant, heavily-tattooed Dutchman called Bert. Both
men declined to give their full names.
More foreigners were arriving every day, Shepelyak told
Reuters. "If they have such a desire and persuasion to serve a
foreign country, it matters. They are important."
Shepelyak said he vetted their paperwork, but not their
combat experience, which was evaluated at a military base
outside Lviv where they were sent next. He added that those
recruited into the Ukrainian army would be paid in line with
other soldiers.
Other foreign fighters told Reuters they were bypassing the
formal processes and heading straight for the eastern front,
hoping to get weapons and orders from the Ukrainian military
upon their arrival.
DELAYED DEPARTURES
The logistical issues have prompted some fighters to delay
their arrival.
Anthony Capone, a wealthy healthcare entrepreneur in New
York City, said he is providing funding for hundreds of
ex-soldiers and paramedics who want to go to Ukraine. But he
said he had delayed their departure "to give the Ukrainian army
another week to improve their enlistment process for those
entering the volunteer corps."
So far, according to Capone, only a "small number" had
arrived in neighbouring Poland. Capone had posted on LinkedIn
his message offering funding, thinking that 10 or 15 people
would reply. "Right now, I'm at about 1,000," he said.
Capone added he was only funding ex-soldiers whose military
credentials he could verify, or paramedics who currently worked
in an emergency trauma setting.
About 60% of those who had been in touch were American and
30% European, with the remainder hailing from at least 25
countries as far-flung as Colombia, Japan and Jamaica, Capone
said.
Most were ex-soldiers; the rest were emergency medics or
critical care nurses. They're willing to "defend a country
they've never visited," said Capone, a specialist in
computational learning theory.
The U.S. government has discouraged citizens from travelling
to Ukraine to combat Russian forces. Some countries have issued
stronger warnings, including Britain. Others, such as Canada or
Germany, have cleared the way for their citizens to get
involved.
A CONNECTION IN KYIV
In central Lviv on Thursday, a burly, Russian-speaking
Canadian, who identified himself only as Sig, heaved bags of
equipment into the back of a minivan he had bought in Poland and
driven to Lviv.
He wore a flak jacket bristling with medical tools, and said
he usually worked as a civilian paramedic.
Another of Sig's four-strong team was an American who said
he was born in the former Soviet republic of Georgia and had
fought Russians "for generations."
In Sig's bags were hundreds of kilograms of equipment,
including medical supplies and military rations known as MREs,
or meals ready to eat. Sig said his team planned to help train
Ukrainian volunteers in Lviv for a day, before heading straight
for the front.
"I have a connection in Kyiv who will help us out," he said.
Standing outside the ticket hall of Lviv station on Sunday
were a group of British men in military uniform, waiting for a
train to Kyiv. They were in high spirits, often exchanging
fist-bumps and handshakes with Ukrainian refugees who thanked
them for fighting for their country.
They were led by Ben Grant, a strapping Englishman from
Essex, who said he had served in Britain's Royal Marines and had
just completed a stint as a security advisor in Iraq. He was
unclear whether his men would be deployed independently or as
part of a Ukrainian unit.
Of the Ukrainian soldiers, Grant added: "They seem strong -
really strong. I'm more than happy to fight next to them."
