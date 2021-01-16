REFILE-In Tokyo's lockdown, some drink on even after authorities call time

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - For Yuuki Hamazono, it was a
relief to find bars and restaurants in Tokyo flouting the
Japanese government's request to close by 8 p.m.
The 30-year-old financial trader was one of many people out
in the Shimbashi nightlife district during the first weekend of
an expanded state of emergency, with the government pleading for
residents to stay home to contain the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency
for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures this month. He expanded it
to 11 prefectures accounting for 55% of the population on
Wednesday. Unlike in many other countries with mandatory
lockdowns, Japanese authorities legally can only urge people to
stay at home and businesses to close.
While compliance has been high - most of Shimbashi's karaoke
bars and izakaya taverns were closed on Friday night - more
people appear to be ignoring the state of emergency this time
than one last year.
"There are people who can't have dinner until after 8 p.m.,
including me," Hamazono said, citing his working hours. He and a
friend were looking for a place to duck into among a jumble of
izakayas on Shimbashi's narrow streets.
Nearby, touts called out on the street, advertising places
that were still open.
Authorities have worried about the potential spread of
infection at bars and restaurants. In Shimbashi, many drinking
spots are cramped and with poor ventilation.
The government has offered subsidies to establishments that
close on time, but some say it's not enough, and worry about
losing customers.
"Though there are subsidies, for restaurants and bars the
relations of trust are important," said Yuji Tobe, a 34-year-old
barman in a standing-only drinking spot, where wooden tabletops
rest on stacks of plastic crates.
"We have a bond with our customers."
Tobe's bar was nominally closed, although two regulars were
still being served.
Some criticise what they call a half-hearted government
response. Suga has been accused of being slow to act out of fear
of damaging the economy. His support has plunged.
"It's unclear whether getting the economy going or stopping
corona comes first," said a man who gave his name only as
Kazumasa. He was queuing for one the restaurants under the train
tracks serving yakitori, skewers of grilled chicken.
The government is considering an amendment to give
authorities more power to enforce a lockdown, the minister in
charge of administrative and regulatory reform, Taro Kono, told
Reuters on Thursday.
Until then, it seems likely that many will keep drinking.
"There are many times we need to talk business over drinks.
That kind of communication is necessary to do business," said
48-year-old Motoki Mori, the owner of an event production
company who was headed to a bar with his business partner.
"I don't think you can put a cut-off time on that."
