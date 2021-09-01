REFILE-Indian factory growth slipped in August, job cutting returned

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian factory activity
expanded at a slower pace last month as persistent
pandemic-related weakness weighed on demand and output, forcing
firms to cut jobs again following a brief recovery in July, a
private survey showed on Wednesday.
Data on Tuesday showed Asia's third-largest economy grew by
a record annual pace of 20.1% last quarter, driven by a surge in
manufacturing and a strong rebound in consumer spending, but
spiking infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus and
slow vaccination rates in some states are likely to hurt growth.
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index,
compiled by IHS Markit, fell from July's three-month high of
55.3 to 52.3 in August, but stayed above the 50-level that
separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Although new orders and output expanded for a second month,
growth slowed sharply in August.
"August saw a continuation of the Indian manufacturing
sector recovery, but growth lost momentum as demand showed some
signs of weakness due to the pandemic," said Pollyanna De Lima,
economics associate director at IHS Markit.
"Uncertainty regarding growth prospects, spare capacity and
efforts to keep a lid on expenses led to a hiring freeze in
August."
Employment slipped back into contractionary territory in
August after growing in July for the first time in 16 months,
indicating the job market is far from pre-pandemic levels.
Shortages of raw materials and higher freight fees continued
to put pressure on input costs, forcing firms to increase prices
at the fastest pace since May, indicating inflation would remain
elevated.
However, that was not expected to prompt the Reserve Bank of
India to tighten monetary policy, as support for economic growth
continues to be the central bank's main priority.
Still, optimism weakened in August as companies were
concerned about inflation and the pandemic's lingering impact.
"The 12-month outlook for production remained positive,
though confidence faded amid worries concerning the lasting
scars of the pandemic and the adverse impact of rising costs,"
added De Lima.
(Reporting by Manjul Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)