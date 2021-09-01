Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

REFILE-Indian factory growth slipped in August, job cutting returned

09/01/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker pours molten iron from a ladle to make automobile spare parts inside an iron casting factory in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian factory activity expanded at a slower pace last month as persistent pandemic-related weakness weighed on demand and output, forcing firms to cut jobs again following a brief recovery in July, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

Data on Tuesday showed Asia's third-largest economy grew by a record annual pace of 20.1% last quarter, driven by a surge in manufacturing and a strong rebound in consumer spending, but spiking infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus and slow vaccination rates in some states are likely to hurt growth.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, fell from July's three-month high of 55.3 to 52.3 in August, but stayed above the 50-level that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Although new orders and output expanded for a second month, growth slowed sharply in August.

"August saw a continuation of the Indian manufacturing sector recovery, but growth lost momentum as demand showed some signs of weakness due to the pandemic," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

"Uncertainty regarding growth prospects, spare capacity and efforts to keep a lid on expenses led to a hiring freeze in August."

Employment slipped back into contractionary territory in August after growing in July for the first time in 16 months, indicating the job market is far from pre-pandemic levels.

Shortages of raw materials and higher freight fees continued to put pressure on input costs, forcing firms to increase prices at the fastest pace since May, indicating inflation would remain elevated.

However, that was not expected to prompt the Reserve Bank of India to tighten monetary policy, as support for economic growth continues to be the central bank's main priority.

Still, optimism weakened in August as companies were concerned about inflation and the pandemic's lingering impact.

"The 12-month outlook for production remained positive, though confidence faded amid worries concerning the lasting scars of the pandemic and the adverse impact of rising costs," added De Lima.

(Reporting by Manjul Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Dollar pinned near three-week low as U.S payrolls test looms
RE
01:19aThai joint business group raises GDP outlook as curbs ease
RE
01:19aHong Kong activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests
RE
01:06aECB TO RAISE GROWTH FORECAST NEXT WEEK : de Guindos
RE
01:01aREFILE-Indian factory growth slipped in August, job cutting returned
RE
01:00aFED FASCINATION MAY MISS EXTENT OF ECB OVERSPILL : Mike Dolan
RE
12:56aAustralia may mandate low-cost debit card system for payments
RE
12:55aOil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data
RE
12:55aOil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data
RE
12:46aChina energy regulator pledges to improve after scathing govt audit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
4MapmyIndia files draft papers for IPO
5China stocks gain as policy easing expectations rise; Hong Kong up

HOT NEWS