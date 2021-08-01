REFILE-Israeli cabinet starts first state budget debate in three years

JERUSALEM, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Israeli cabinet ministers on
Sunday began debate on the 2021-2022 state budget, more than
three years after the government last approved a fiscal spending
package.
Due to two years of political stalemate and four elections,
Israel is using a pro-rated version of the 2019 state budget
that was passed in March 2018. A new government led by Prime
Minister Naftali Bennett, a former software entrepreneur, took
office in mid-June and unseated Benjamin Netanyahu after 12
years in office.
Debate is expected to be long and a vote could come in the
early hours of Monday. Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman told
reporters ahead of Sunday's cabinet meeting that he was
confident the budget was a good one and ultimately would be
approved.
Parliament -- in which Bennett has a razor-thin majority --
is expected to take its initial vote in early September with
final approval for the 14-month budget slated for early
November.
Israeli media have reported that ministers are seeking 14
billion shekels ($4.3 billion) of further spending.
"Everyone is justified but there is not enough money for
everyone. It's impossible to please everyone," Lieberman said.
Total fiscal spending, including extra funds to cope with
the coronavirus pandemic and debt servicing, is expected at
605.9 billion shekels in 2021 and 560 billion shekels in 2022.
The budget deficit is projected at 6.8% of gross domestic
product in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022, after hitting 11.6% in 2020.
Bennett told ministers the budget serves all Israelis and
not interests of any specific sector -- a reference to
ultra-Orthodox parties not being a part of the current coalition
-- and aims to reduce bureaucracy and boost competition in a bid
to lower living costs.
He said without the current coalition, Israel would be in
the midst of a fifth election campaign. "Today we bring the
budget and prove that this is a government that deals with the
public and not itself," he said.
Lieberman has come under fire by farmers for a planned
reform of the agriculture sector -- long protected by the
government. Citing a doubling of fresh produce costs the past
decade, Lieberman seeks more imports while the state will invest
to make farmers more innovative and efficient.
"It's impossible to protect them and do nothing," he said.
($1 = 3.2248 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)