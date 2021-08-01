Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

REFILE-Israeli cabinet starts first state budget debate in three years

08/01/2021 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Israeli cabinet ministers on Sunday began debate on the 2021-2022 state budget, more than three years after the government last approved a fiscal spending package.

Due to two years of political stalemate and four elections, Israel is using a pro-rated version of the 2019 state budget that was passed in March 2018. A new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a former software entrepreneur, took office in mid-June and unseated Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in office.

Debate is expected to be long and a vote could come in the early hours of Monday. Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters ahead of Sunday's cabinet meeting that he was confident the budget was a good one and ultimately would be approved.

Parliament -- in which Bennett has a razor-thin majority -- is expected to take its initial vote in early September with final approval for the 14-month budget slated for early November.

Israeli media have reported that ministers are seeking 14 billion shekels ($4.3 billion) of further spending.

"Everyone is justified but there is not enough money for everyone. It's impossible to please everyone," Lieberman said.

Total fiscal spending, including extra funds to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and debt servicing, is expected at 605.9 billion shekels in 2021 and 560 billion shekels in 2022.

The budget deficit is projected at 6.8% of gross domestic product in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022, after hitting 11.6% in 2020.

Bennett told ministers the budget serves all Israelis and not interests of any specific sector -- a reference to ultra-Orthodox parties not being a part of the current coalition -- and aims to reduce bureaucracy and boost competition in a bid to lower living costs.

He said without the current coalition, Israel would be in the midst of a fifth election campaign. "Today we bring the budget and prove that this is a government that deals with the public and not itself," he said.

Lieberman has come under fire by farmers for a planned reform of the agriculture sector -- long protected by the government. Citing a doubling of fresh produce costs the past decade, Lieberman seeks more imports while the state will invest to make farmers more innovative and efficient.

"It's impossible to protect them and do nothing," he said.

($1 = 3.2248 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aIndonesia extends COVID-19 restrictions for outside Java -local media
RE
09:27aFauci says he expects no new U.S. lockdowns despite surging Delta cases
RE
08:14aMODERNA : Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT
RE
08:13aN.Korean leader's sister warns Seoul against military drill with Washington
RE
08:09aThailand extends pandemic measures, expands lockdown areas
RE
08:03aREFILE-Israeli cabinet starts first state budget debate in three years
RE
07:46aIndia's July gasoline sales above pre-pandemic levels - prelim data
RE
07:20aThe price of a moderna jab was $25.50 a dose, contracts show, up from about 19 ($22.60) - ft
RE
07:19aThe new price for a pfizer shot was 19.50 against 15.50 previously, according to portions of the contracts- ft
RE
07:18aPfizer and moderna ramp up eu covid vaccine prices- ft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT
2China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week
4Private equity firm CD&R set to make counter bid for UK's Morrisons -report
5COMCAST CORPORATION : Discovery exploring takeover bid for UK's Channel 4 - The Telegraph

HOT NEWS