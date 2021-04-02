REFILE-JGBs steady to firmer as U.S. bonds rebound after data, Biden plan

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were
steady to slightly firmer on Friday after U.S. bond prices
bounced back overnight, as higher-than-expected weekly jobless
data dented optimism on the U.S. economic recovery.
Investors were also relieved after U.S. President Joe
Biden's spending plan showed that his $2 trillion initiative
will be spent over eight years, easing worries about an
immediate increase in debt issues.
All the attention is now on the upcoming U.S. jobs data due
at 1230 GMT, which is expected to show non-farm payroll increase
of 647,000.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.120%,
though it was up 4 basis points on the week after the BOJ
surprised the market by announcing larger-than-expected cuts in
its bond purchase this month.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.490% while the 30-year yield was flat at
0.695%.
At the shorter end, the two-year and five-year yield were
flat at minus 0.125% and minus 0.085%
respectively.
The benchmark JGB futures rose 0.07 point in price to 151.01
.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by William Maclean)