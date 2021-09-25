REFILE--'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Daniel Craig thought he had
wrapped up his tenure as James Bond with "Spectre", but the
actor says his final fifth outing as the British secret agent in
"No Time To Die" allowed him to fully complete his 007 journey.
Nearly 60 years after the first Bond film "Dr No" premiered,
cinema's favourite spy, known for his love of fast cars and cool
gadgets, returns in the highly-anticipated 25th Bond movie next
week after an 18-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Costing an estimated $200 million to produce, "No Time To
Die" sees Bond come out of retirement from an idyllic life in
Jamaica to help track down a new villain armed with lethal
technology.
"I didn't think that I was going to do another movie after
‘Spectre’. I genuinely thought that I was going to ... just pack
it in," Craig told Reuters.
"But I'm so happy that I got the chance to come and do this
one. And we tied up lots of loose ends. We've tried to tell one
story with all my Bond movies. It's like they're all connected
in some way and this one just sort of capped it off."
Running at nearly three hours long, the film, directed by
Cary Joji Fukunaga, promises the usual Bond action, car chases
and stunts in picturesque locations, including the cave
dwellings of the southern Italian city of Matera.
It introduces new character Nomi, played by Black actress
Lashana Lynch and described simply as a 00 agent at Bond's past
employer, Britain's MI6 foreign spy service. She looks just as
fierce and skilled as Bond.
"She's also a real human being. She's grounded and she's
from a good background and takes every opportunity she gets and
really runs with it. She's really shifted things up at MI6 and
will continue to do so," Lynch said.
"It's groundbreaking for Black women, for my culture, for
the franchise as well that have been pushing the needle forward
for a long time now."
French actress Lea Seydoux reprises her role as Madeleine
Swann from 2015's "Spectre".
"Cary wanted to explore a bit more Madeleine's character ...
In a way, she's the heartbeat of the film and the relationship
with Bond is much more developed," Seydoux said.
Rami Malek joins the franchise, one of Hollywood's most
valuable, as villain Safin.
"I looked at every villain in the history of film almost to
prepare for this," he told the movie's official podcast.
After being postponed three times since its original April
2020 slot, "No Time To Die" holds its world premiere on Tuesday
in London.
"I enjoyed them all ... They’re always a bit of a struggle
but anything worthwhile is always a bit of a struggle so this
was a joy to make," said Craig, who began his Bond journey in
2006's "Casino Royal".
"(I'm) massively grateful to have been given the chance to
do it and ... all of the memories and all the amazing times ...
working with just fantastic, amazing people ... it's changed my
life ... It's just amazing."
