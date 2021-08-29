REFILE-New Zealand's central bank says policy rate changes take time to move mortgage rates

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)
said on Monday that changes in its policy rate take around six
months to have a significant impact on mortgages rates.
A change of 1% in the official cash rate (OCR) moves average
two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within a month, but the big
impact on mortgage rates takes place six months later where
about 0.8% of the 1% change in the OCR is passed through, a RBNZ
research note said.
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)