REFILE-Pfizer, BioNTech request expanded emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

April 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and its German
partner BioNtech SE on Friday said they have
requested U.S. regulatory agencies to expand the emergency use
of their COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15.
In March, the drugmakers said the vaccine was found to be
safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to
15-year olds in a clinical trial.
The Pfizer/BioNTech two-shot vaccine is already authorized
for use in people as young as 16.
