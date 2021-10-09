REFILE-Singapore PM says COVID-19 'new normal' could take up to 6 months

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Singapore may need as much as
six months to get to a "new normal" in terms of easing
restrictions and people resuming their previous routines in the
COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on
Saturday.
"It will take us at least three months, and perhaps as long
as six months, to get there," Lee said in an address to the
island nation.
The Southeast Asia city-state with a population of 5.45
million has been reporting more than 3,000 daily COVID-19
infections over the past few days, though almost all of them are
asymptomatic or mild. More than 80% of the population is fully
vaccinated.
