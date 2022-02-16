Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

REFILE-TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens after Fed minutes; traders keep eye on Ukraine

02/16/2022 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened after a rally in the 2-year note following a reassessment of the Federal Reserve's path toward monetary policy normalization, while traders kept a look on developments in the Ukraine-Russia border.

Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that it was time to tighten monetary policy, but also that decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data, according to minutes of the most recent policy meeting.

"What we're seeing is a knee jerk re-steepening of the curve, being led by a rally in the two year sector," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The market is pricing in a more pedestrian rate hike cycle, not a 50 basis point liftoff followed by a quick run up to a neutral rate. This is going to be a measured and predictable hiking cycle, which is in contrast to what some in the market had previously assumed."

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.4 basis points at 1.535%. It earlier touched a low of 1.496%.

Outside the Fed, headlines about the building tension in the Ukraine-Russia border have kept investors caught between risk assets and safe havens of late, while oil this week touched its highest price since 2014.

The United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine despite Moscow's insistence it was pulling back, questioning President Vladimir Putin's stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis.

"It appears as though we are getting conflicting news from Ukraine, what NATO is telling us is counter to what we've heard from Russia. The situation is still front and center," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 0.2 basis points to 2.047%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 0.7 basis points to 2.368%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51.2 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.851%, after closing at 2.838% on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.389%. The 20-year bond auction was strongly bid earlier on Wednesday at a 2.44 bid-to-cover ratio. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by David Holmes and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.75% 0.72008 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.35958 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.78836 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 1.13889 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.013335 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 93.22 Delayed Quote.22.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.74% 0.66874 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.41% 75.175 Delayed Quote.2.05%
WTI -0.34% 92.131 Delayed Quote.25.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pSarah Palin jurors received push notifications judge would dismiss case -court filing
RE
03:21pRussian aircraft came close to U.S. military planes over Mediterranean -Pentagon
RE
03:13pArbery killer shared racist messages, white supremacist song with friends
RE
03:10pMorgan Stanley's role in Archegos collapse sped up block trade probes - Bloomberg News
RE
03:08pREFILE-TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens after Fed minutes; traders keep eye on Ukraine
RE
03:07pU.S. retail sales race to record high; economy shows strength ahead of rate hikes
RE
03:05pFed not wedded to particular pace of rate hikes, minutes show
RE
03:03pTexas AG sues over U.S. airport and airplane mask mandate
RE
02:57pKentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in turkey flock
RE
02:55pMorocco to spend $1 billion to mitigate drought impact- palace
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..
3Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
4Gold, oil rise on Ukraine stand-off as stocks slip
5U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

HOT NEWS