REFILE-TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens after Fed minutes; traders keep eye on Ukraine

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve
steepened after a rally in the 2-year note following a
reassessment of the Federal Reserve's path toward monetary
policy normalization, while traders kept a look on developments
in the Ukraine-Russia border.
Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that it was time
to tighten monetary policy, but also that decisions would depend
on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data, according to minutes
of the most recent policy meeting.
"What we're seeing is a knee jerk re-steepening of the
curve, being led by a rally in the two year sector," said Ian
Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.
"The market is pricing in a more pedestrian rate hike cycle,
not a 50 basis point liftoff followed by a quick run up to a
neutral rate. This is going to be a measured and predictable
hiking cycle, which is in contrast to what some in the market
had previously assumed."
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.4
basis points at 1.535%. It earlier touched a low of 1.496%.
Outside the Fed, headlines about the building tension in the
Ukraine-Russia border have kept investors caught between risk
assets and safe havens of late, while oil this week touched its
highest price since 2014.
The United States and NATO said Russia was still building up
troops around Ukraine despite Moscow's insistence it was pulling
back, questioning President Vladimir Putin's stated desire to
negotiate a solution to the crisis.
"It appears as though we are getting conflicting news from
Ukraine, what NATO is telling us is counter to what we've heard
from Russia. The situation is still front and center," said Tom
di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New
York.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 0.2
basis points to 2.047%.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
0.7 basis points to 2.368%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 51.2 basis points.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.851%, after closing at 2.838% on Tuesday.
The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.389%.
The 20-year bond auction was strongly bid earlier on
Wednesday at a 2.44 bid-to-cover ratio.
