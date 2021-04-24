REFILE-U.S. to deploy support to India govt and healthcare workers

WILMINGTON, Del., April 24 (Reuters) - The United States is
deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in
India and plans to quickly deploy additional support to the
Indian government and health care workers, a White House
spokeswoman said on Saturday.
"We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to
quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and
Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe
outbreak. We will have more to share very soon," the spokeswoman
told Reuters via email.
No further details were immediately available.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)