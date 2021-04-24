Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

REFILE-U.S. to deploy support to India govt and healthcare workers

04/24/2021 | 10:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., April 24 (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and plans to quickly deploy additional support to the Indian government and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.

"We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon," the spokeswoman told Reuters via email.

No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aIndia reports record rise in coronavirus infections of 349,691
RE
12:18aIndia reports 2767 daily rise in coronavirus fatalities, taking total to 192,311
RE
12:18aIndia reports record daily rise in coronavirus infections of 349,691
RE
04/24U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
RE
04/24REFILE-U.S. to deploy support to India govt and healthcare workers
RE
04/24White house says in active talks on india covid-19 situation at high levels; will have more news to share very soon
RE
04/24White house says u.s. deeply concerned by current covid-19 situation in india, plans to quickly deploy additional support to indian government, health care workers
RE
04/24WORLD BANK  : Nepal strives to leave no one behind in earthquake reconstruction
PU
04/24CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES  : Reports Full Year 2020 Results
PU
04/24WORLD BANK  : Afghan communities reap benefits from a cross-regional energy project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : unit considers $673 million solar power plants in Texas ..
3NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC. : NEPTUNE WELLNESS : ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ne..
4ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Arcimoto Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Co..
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : US resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 11-day pause

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ