Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Avolon says bruised jet lessors in no hurry to return to Russia

03/29/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Russian airlines could be frozen out of the aircraft leasing market well beyond the Ukraine conflict, one of the industry's biggest players warned on Tuesday, blaming what executives have described as a default involving hundreds of Western jets.

Global leasing companies had until Monday to sever ties with Russian carriers under Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but executives say only a fraction of the more than 400 jets directly involved have been returned.

Domhnal Slattery, chief executive of Dublin-based Avolon, the world's second-largest leasing firm, told Reuters its own risk is limited, with a net exposure of below $200 million on 10 jets still blocked in Russia after it recovered four aircraft.

But the mainly Ireland-based leasing sector, which accounts for about half of the world's airline fleet, will be in no hurry to reset relations with Russian airlines even if sanctions against Moscow are lifted, he predicted.

"From an Avolon perspective it is not material; from a sector perspective it is a problem, unquestionably," Slattery added.

"In terms of future appetite in a post-war scenario for further business in Russia, I think all players in our sector will think long and hard about the risks of that jurisdiction and the appetite for going back in," he said in an interview.

Moscow earlier this month introduced a law allowing airlines to re-register leased planes locally in a move widely seen as encouraging airlines to hold onto planes and avoid a collapse of Russia's airline sector, which relies heavily on leasing.

Until now, aircraft leased to Russia have been registered in Bermuda or Ireland under an agreement designed to provide security to leasing firms already worried about the willingness of Russian courts to uphold the rights of foreign lessors.

Avolon, controlled by Bohai Leasing, a majority-owned subsidiary of China's HNA Group, has a gross exposure of just under $400 million to Russia, Slattery said.

After deducting the value of four jets that have been recovered, as well as security and letters of credit that have been drawn down, Avolon's net exposure is below $200 million.

"Given our scale that puts it in the realm of a headache rather than a migraine," Slattery said.

"We believe our aircraft are all appropriately insured..., all the leases are terminated and we will continue to try to get them back," he added.

Russia's airline industry, the world's 11th largest, had 980 aircraft in its fleet on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine, of which 777 were leased rather than owned by the carriers.

Of these, 515 were leased from foreign firms and about 400 of those - worth up to $10 billion - were most immediately at risk from the crisis, according to aviation data firm Cirium. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 4.58% 13.782 Real-time Quote.-22.01%
BOHAI LEASING CO., LTD. 1.33% 2.29 End-of-day quote.-21.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.31% 88.96 Delayed Quote.34.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18aWar, inflation hit French, German consumer morale more than feared
RE
06:16aUK consumer lending surges, driven by record credit card borrowing
RE
06:12aUkraine could affect Porsche IPO plan, top VW shareholder says
RE
06:11aEgypt, Qatar sign $5 billion in investment deals - cabinet statement
RE
06:09aEuro rises as talks over Ukraine begin, modest yen rebound
RE
06:07aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06:07aUAE, Saudi say OPEC+ should not play politics
RE
06:05aU.S. Representative Don Young, long-serving Republican, to lie in state in Capitol
RE
06:05aSouth Africa Unemployment Rate Climbed to Record 35.3% in 4Q 2021
DJ
06:03aFrance's Macron to talk to Russia's Putin later on Tuesday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3Jenoptik : Annual Report 2021 (PDF | 3,02 MB)
4KUKA : Quarterly Earnings
5Sanofi targets Dupixent peak sales of over 13 bln euros

HOT NEWS