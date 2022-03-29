REFILE-UPDATE 1-Avolon says bruised jet lessors in no hurry to return to Russia

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Russian airlines could be frozen
out of the aircraft leasing market well beyond the Ukraine
conflict, one of the industry's biggest players warned on
Tuesday, blaming what executives have described as a default
involving hundreds of Western jets.
Global leasing companies had until Monday to sever ties with
Russian carriers under Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's
invasion of Ukraine, but executives say only a fraction of the
more than 400 jets directly involved have been returned.
Domhnal Slattery, chief executive of Dublin-based Avolon,
the world's second-largest leasing firm, told Reuters its own
risk is limited, with a net exposure of below $200 million on 10
jets still blocked in Russia after it recovered four aircraft.
But the mainly Ireland-based leasing sector, which accounts
for about half of the world's airline fleet, will be in no hurry
to reset relations with Russian airlines even if sanctions
against Moscow are lifted, he predicted.
"From an Avolon perspective it is not material; from a
sector perspective it is a problem, unquestionably," Slattery
added.
"In terms of future appetite in a post-war scenario for
further business in Russia, I think all players in our sector
will think long and hard about the risks of that jurisdiction
and the appetite for going back in," he said in an interview.
Moscow earlier this month introduced a law allowing airlines
to re-register leased planes locally in a move widely seen as
encouraging airlines to hold onto planes and avoid a collapse of
Russia's airline sector, which relies heavily on leasing.
Until now, aircraft leased to Russia have been registered in
Bermuda or Ireland under an agreement designed to provide
security to leasing firms already worried about the willingness
of Russian courts to uphold the rights of foreign lessors.
Avolon, controlled by Bohai Leasing, a majority-owned
subsidiary of China's HNA Group, has a gross exposure of just
under $400 million to Russia, Slattery said.
After deducting the value of four jets that have been
recovered, as well as security and letters of credit that have
been drawn down, Avolon's net exposure is below $200 million.
"Given our scale that puts it in the realm of a headache
rather than a migraine," Slattery said.
"We believe our aircraft are all appropriately insured...,
all the leases are terminated and we will continue to try to get
them back," he added.
Russia's airline industry, the world's 11th largest, had 980
aircraft in its fleet on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine, of
which 777 were leased rather than owned by the carriers.
Of these, 515 were leased from foreign firms and about 400
of those - worth up to $10 billion - were most immediately at
risk from the crisis, according to aviation data firm Cirium.
