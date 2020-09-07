REFILE-UPDATE 1-China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules -WSJ

Sept 7 (Reuters) - China is launching an initiative to set
global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to
persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese
technology, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-to-launch-initiative-to-set-global-data-security-rules-11599502974?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1
on Monday.
Under its "Global Initiative on Data Security," China would
call on all countries to handle data security in a
"comprehensive, objective and evidence-based manner," the
Journal said, citing a draft that it had reviewed.
The initiative would urge countries to oppose "mass
surveillance against other states" and call on tech companies
not to install "backdoors in their products and services to
illegally obtain users' data, control or manipulate users’
systems and devices."
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to announce
the initiative on Tuesday at a seminar in Beijing on global
digital governance, the report said.
Chinese diplomats have approached a number of foreign
governments to seek their support for Beijing's new initiative,
according to the report.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in recent
months has tightened its restrictions on Chinese companies,
citing national security concerns. Washington also rolled out a
"Clean Network" initiative to exclude Chinese tech firms
perceived as threatening national security.
Separately, Trump on Monday raised the idea of separating
the U.S. and Chinese economies, suggesting the United States
would not lose money if the world's two biggest economies no
longer did business.
