REFILE-UPDATE 1-India records more than 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths

BENGALURU, May 16 (Reuters) - India reported a smaller rise
in daily COVID-19 cases for the third straight day on Sunday,
but the number of deaths in 24 hours was higher than 4,000,
taking the country's death toll to 270,000.
Deaths grew by 4,077, while infections rose by 311,170 - the
smallest rise in daily cases in over three weeks, health
ministry data showed on Sunday. Total infections have risen by
over 2 million this week and deaths by nearly 28,000.
India's massive second wave of infections began in February,
putting hospitals and medical workers under pressure. Cases have
fallen steadily in states hit by an initial surge of infections,
such as the richest state of Maharashtra and the northern state
of Delhi, after they imposed stringent lockdowns.
Federal health officials said on Saturday that the overall
rate of positive cases per tests had dipped to 19.8% this week
from 21.9% last week, sparking hopes that daily infections have
begun to stabilise.
But surges have been seen in states such as Tamil Nadu in
the south and rural areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
Saturday called on officials to strengthen health care resources
in rural areas and step up surveillance as the virus spreads
rapidly in those areas after ravaging the cities.
Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some
Indian rivers, a state government letter seen by Reuters said,
in the first official acknowledgement of the alarming practice.
The world's largest vaccine-producing nation has fully
vaccinated just over 40.4 million, or only 2.9%, of its 1.35
billion population as of Sunday, according to data from the
government's Co-WIN portal.
India will have 516 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by
July, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.
The South Asian nation's tally of infections stands at 24.68
million.
