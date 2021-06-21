REFILE-UPDATE 1-Kremlin says summit will not stop U.S. trying to contain Russia

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it
did not expect the United States to stop trying to "contain"
Russia after a summit of their leaders, and that it was
important for the two powers to be pragmatic amid talk of new
U.S. sanctions.
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on
Sunday that the United States was preparing more sanctions in
relation to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe
Biden met last week for a summit in Geneva that they both
described as pragmatic rather than friendly. Ties are acutely
strained.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday
that Moscow was aware of possible impending U.S. sanctions.
"The president's words about the constructive mood during
the summit do not indicate that we have moved away from a sober
assessment of our bilateral relations with the United States,"
Peskov said.
"Pragmatism and sobriety are most important in these
relations. And both suggest that the constructive, positive
results of the summit absolutely do not indicate that the United
States will abandon its policy of containing Russia," he said.
Navalny was flown to Germany in August last year after being
poisoned with what German doctors said was the Soviet-era
military-grade nerve agent Novichok. Russian authorities have
repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
The two countries were set to discuss "normalising" the work
of their respective embassies, the foreign ministry said on
Monday.
Russia's ambassador to the United States, who had been out
of Washington for months, returned on Sunday following the
summit.
