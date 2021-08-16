REFILE-UPDATE 1-Oil prices slide as Chinese fuel demand falters

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 1% on
Monday, dropping for a third session, after official data showed
that refining throughput and economic activity slowed in China
in an indicator that fresh COVID-19 outbreaks are crimping the
world's no.2 economy.
Brent crude was down 75 cents, or 1.1%, at $69.84 a
barrel by 0442 GMT. U.S. oil fell by 76 cents, or 1.1%,
to $67.68 a barrel.
Factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply in
July in China, data showed, missing expectations as fresh
outbreaks of COVID-19 and flooding disrupted business activity.
"Oil futures weakness ... is likely triggered by
weaker-than-expected growth data from China, which is a major
consumer of oil," said Kelvin Wong, market analyst at CMC
Markets in Singapore. "All in all, the global peak growth
narrative has been intensified."
China's crude oil processing last month also fell to the
lowest on a daily basis since May 2020, as independent refiners
cut production amid tighter quotas, elevated inventories and
falling profits. China is the world's biggest oil importer.
In Japan, the world's fourth-biggest importer of crude oil,
many analysts expect modest economic growth in the current
quarter as state of renewed emergency restrictions to deal with
record cases of infections weigh on household spending.
"We expect (Japan GDP) growth to remain under pressure in
the third quarter as spending and production continue to
struggle amidst disruptions from the pandemic," Moody's said.
The International Energy Agency on Thursday said rising
demand for crude oil reversed course in July and was expected to
increase at a slower rate over the rest of 2021 because of
surging COVID-19 infections from the highly transmissible Delta
strain.
Money managers reduced their net-long U.S. crude futures and
options holdings in the week to Aug. 10, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
Speculators also cut their futures and options positions in
New York and London by 21,777 contracts to 283,601 over the
period, the CFTC said.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Kenneth Maxwell)