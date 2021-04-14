REFILE-UPDATE 1-Swiss to further relax COVID-19 restrictions from next week

ZURICH, April 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss government announced
further easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday,
allowing restaurants to reopen outdoor terraces from next week
and sports events to take place with audiences.
The government said cinemas, theatres and concert venues
will also be allowed to readmit guests from Monday, April 19,
although visitors will have to wear masks and keep a safe
distance apart.
Universities and adult education centres will be allowed to
resume in-person classes at reduced capacity, it added.
The steps comes despite the government saying the infection
situation remained fragile and had actually worsened in recent
days.
"Despite rising case numbers we can carefully open up as we
have another situation in terms of testing and vaccinations,"
Health Minister Alain Berset told reporters.
"Firstly, thanks to the weather, we can go outside more.
Secondly a large part of the most vulnerable people are already
vaccinated. We think taking the risk is justifiable."
The government wanted to find an orderly way out of the
crisis, Berset said, with many people reaching their limits
after 14 months of restrictions.
Switzerland's easing contrasts with neighbouring Germany,
where Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking temporary powers from
parliament to enforce coronavirus lockdowns in areas with high
infection rates to halt the advance of a third wave.
The numbers of cases have continued to steadily rise in
Switzerland. On Wednesday the number of cases increased by
2,601, taking the total infections to 627,968. The death toll
rose by 14 to 9,844.
On Wednesday the government said outdoor events would be
allowed with up to 100 visitors, and up to 50 audience members
would be allowed at indoor venues such as cinemas, theatres and
concert halls.
Berset said the government would examine how this reopening
progressed before announcing further easing.
"What we are trying to do is re-open in a prudent way, so as
not to lose control and plan our next steps," he said. "But that
will depend on how the pandemic evolves."
(Reporting by John Revill and Stephanie Nebehay, editing by
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)