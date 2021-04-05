REFILE-UPDATE 2-Phillips 66 warns U.S. winter storm pushing first-quarter loss past forecast

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on
Monday predicted that its first-quarter loss would be larger
than expected, citing the severe winter cold snap that battered
its U.S. Gulf Coast petrochemical operations.
A February deep freeze in U.S. central and southern states
led to power outages and gas-supply disruptions that knocked oil
refineries and chemical plants out of commission for up to two
weeks. Several companies have issued warnings due to the storm.
Phillip 66's adjusted net loss will reach between $550
million and $700 million for the quarter ended March 31 due to
lost production and higher costs from the outages, it said. IBES
data on Refinitiv had estimated a $210 million loss.
First-quarter results are scheduled to be released on April
30.
"Q1 is a throwaway quarter that a lot of investors are
looking past" because of the storm outages, said Matthew Blair,
a refining and chemicals analyst at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
"Q2 will be a much better spot on chemical and refining margin
improvements," he said.
Phillips 66 will suffer a larger impact than rivals because
of its recent reliance on chemicals for earnings, Blair said.
Its chemical plants ran at about mid-70% of capacity, down
from a projected 90%. Its refining and marketing and specialties
segments also were hurt by lower global demand for refined
petroleum products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exxon Mobil last week said the winter weather would cut its
first quarter profit by up to $800 million, with the largest
impact in its chemical and refining units.
Phillips 66 had reported a $2.5 billion first-quarter net
loss in the year-ago quarter, on writedowns. It expects to
recognize a first-quarter impairment reflecting Phillips 66
Partners' decision to exit the Liberty Pipeline project.
Shares fell a fraction in late trading after closing at
$82.06, down 1.3% on the day.
(Additional reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M., Anil D'Silva and David Gregorio)