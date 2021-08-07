REFILE-UPDATE 5-U.S. Senate advances infrastructure bill, inches slowly toward passage

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to
advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package on Saturday but
remained on a slow path toward passage with two Republicans
openly opposing behind-the-scenes efforts to wrap up work on one
of President Joe Biden's top priorities.
In a 67-27 vote demonstrating broad support, senators agreed
to limit debate on the legislation, the biggest investment in
decades in America's roads, bridges, airports and waterways.
Eighteen of 50 Senate Republicans voted to move the
legislation forward, with Senators John Cornyn and Deb Fischer
backing the package for the first time.
But on Saturday evening, progress stalled on an agreement on
amendments that could have allowed the Senate to speed up
consideration of the legislation.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would
convene at noon ET (1600 GMT) on Sunday to resume consideration
of the infrastructure bill. "Hopefully we can come to some
agreement tomorrow," he said on the Senate floor.
Without that agreement, the Senate will hold a next
procedural vote on Sunday evening, a Senate Democratic aide
said.
Republican Senator Bill Hagerty took to the Senate floor to
underscore his opposition to expediting the process, saying the
legislation would add to the national debt and set the stage for
Democrats to move forward with a separate $3.5 trillion spending
package which Republicans vehemently oppose.
"There's absolutely no reason for rushing this," Hagerty, a
freshman senator who was former President Donald Trump's
ambassador to Japan, said in a floor speech. "While I believe in
hard infrastructure, I cannot participate in doing it this way."
With the consent of all 100 senators, the chamber could have
moved through amendments to passage later on Saturday.
Otherwise, passage could take until Monday or Tuesday.
Hagerty, who voted against Saturday's measure, first
registered opposition to an expedited path after the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday the legislation
would increase federal budget deficits by $256 billion over 10
years.
The CBO analysis https://www.reuters.com/article/biden-infrastructure-costs/factbox-cbo-estimate-leaves-u-s-budget-shortfall-for-infrastructure-bill-backers-idUSL1N2PC30J
did not include $57 billion in added revenue that senators
estimate Washington would collect over the long term from the
economic growth benefits of infrastructure projects. It also did
not count $53 billion in unused federal supplemental
unemployment funds to be returned from states.
Multiple bipartisan groups of senators on Saturday could be
seen clustered around Hagerty, at times gesticulating. They
included Republicans Rob Portman and Lisa Murkowski, Democrats
Joe Manchin and Chris Murphy and staffers for top Republican
Mitch McConnell.
"Part of the conversation is senators saying to Hagerty, you
realize that what you’re doing is making it impossible for me to
get my amendment, because if you insist on the whole thing and
you don’t compromise on timing, then nobody gets an amendment.
And we pass the bill," Democratic Senator Chris Coons, a Biden
ally, told reporters.
OVERDUE INVESTMENTS
Passage would be a major victory for Schumer, Biden and a
bipartisan group of senators who spent months crafting the
package, and would send the bill on to the U.S. House of
Representatives.
Biden tweeted his support ahead of the vote, saying the
"once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure"
would create good-paying jobs refurbishing America's roads,
bridges, water systems and electrical grid.
"We can't afford not to do it," the president said. "We
can't just build back to the way things were before COVID-19, we
have to build back better."
McConnell also signaled his support before voting for the
bill.
"Republicans and Democrats have radically different visions
these days, but both those visions include physical
infrastructure that works for all of our citizens," McConnell
said in a speech. "The investments this bill will make are not
just necessary, in many cases, they are overdue. Our country has
real needs in this area."
As he left the Capitol, McConnell told Reuters, "We'll be
back at it tomorrow."
