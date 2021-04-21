Log in
REGI ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  Renewable Energy Group, Inc. – REGI

04/21/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=renewable-energy-group-inc&id=2643 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=renewable-energy-group-inc&id=2643

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the May 3, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company’s customers; as a result, Renewable Energy Group was not the proper claimant for certain biodiesel tax credit (BTC) payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; a result, Renewable Energy Group’s revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


