REI and National Forest Foundation Announce New Partnership to Plant 1 Million Trees

Missoula, Montana, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new partnership between the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and REI Co-op (REI) will plant 1 million trees on National Forests across the U.S. over the next decade. Each project will prioritize immediate reforestation to restore ecosystems adversely impacted by severe wildfire, pests, diseases, blowdown, or other natural disturbances. These efforts will help protect the vital benefits that our National Forests provide, including carbon sequestration, clean air and water, and wildlife habitat.

This commitment, part of REI’s initiative to mitigate climate change and pledge to 1T.org, will advance the NFF’s 50 Million For Our Forests campaign (https://www.nationalforests.org/get-involved/tree-planting-programs) and the NFF’s longer-term reforestation goals on National Forests. The NFF and REI will work together on an annual basis to select projects from a list of high-priority sites determined by professional foresters with the U.S. Forest Service.

"The US Chapter of 1t.org is thrilled to receive REI's pledge, that in partnership with the National Forest Foundation they will plant 1 million trees in US National Forests by 2030,” said Justin Adams, Director of Nature-Based Solutions, World Economic Forum, “As a retailer specializing in outdoor equipment, it's wonderful to see their passion for public lands translate into such a big action to protect it, and hope that it inspires others to join the movement."

“REI has been an extraordinary partner to the NFF, and we are proud and honored to have the opportunity to continue to work together through its pledge to plant 1 million trees on our National Forests,” stated Mary Mitsos, NFF president & CEO. “Together, we will work to address the backlog of reforestation needs to restore resiliency and health to our forests. This expanded partnership exemplifies the deep commitment that REI and its members have to protect our public lands and the resources these natural spaces provide.”

Locations and types of projects that will be planted through the partnership include:

California, Pacific Northwest, Southwest, Northern, and Southern Rockies Regions, to address wildfire, insect, and disease recovery;

Western Great Lakes states for blowdown, insect, and disease recovery; and

Southeastern and Appalachian states, to restore critical wildlife habitat to support endangered species and highly biodiverse ecosystems.

“As co-op members and employees who span all 50 states, we see the very real impacts of climate change all around us. Our National Forests are some of the most efficient natural systems for pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, and we look forward to working with NFF on an annual basis to replant forests impacted by the effects of climate change,” said Taldi Harrison, Government Affairs Manager, REI Co-op. “These forests are the cornerstone of our nation’s outdoor heritage, simultaneously providing Americans co-benefits like clean water and fresh air, as well as open spaces to explore and enjoy the healing power of time spent outside.”

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects, and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

