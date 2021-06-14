RELEX Solutions : to Optimize Qatar Duty Free's Microspace Planning

RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, has been appointed by Qatar Duty Free (QDF), a subsidiary of the Qatar Airways group, to supply a microspace planning software across the duty-free retail estate at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha in 2021. Through this 12-month partnership, which expands RELEX’s growing presence in the Middle East market, QDF will improve their visual merchandising strategy and plan assortment based on available space.

RELEX has been appointed based on their retail planning expertise and impressive track record with retail optimization. By working with RELEX, QDF will ensure that they have the right products available for their customers at the right place and the right time, allowing them to increase sales availability.

RELEX’s planogramming tool will initially be used to manage three product categories: tobacco, wine and spirits, and confectionery. The solution will later be expanded to other categories.

“We are very proud to partner with Qatar Duty Free and to help them improve retail planning,” says Franck Westrelin, VP Sales Southern Europe & MENA at RELEX Solutions. “Even in uncertain times, the Qatar Airways group has prioritized investments in state-of-the-art technology to ensure that their customer experience remains first class. RELEX is excited to be a key part of their journey and have no doubt that we will see great results together.”

