RELX International : Brings Revolutionary Infinity Device to Colombia

03/29/2021 | 10:03am EDT
Colombian smokers eagerly anticipating the next generation of better alternative products need wait no longer. RELX International announced today that it will launch its next-generation e-cigarettes, the Infinity and Essential, in Colombia, bringing advanced technological innovation to its mission of helping smokers transition to better alternatives. The Infinity device features RELX International’s latest innovations in product design, vapor quality, mobility, and overall user experience, demonstrating RELX’s capability to continually innovate in the premium product category. In addition, the budget-friendly Essential vaping device allows users to experience key elements of the Infinity’s design at a more accessible price point. The Infinity and Essential begin sales in Colombia in March 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005207/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Infinity and Essential are able to achieve a fuller flavor and velvety smooth puff from start to finish due to the independently-developed Super Smooth™ Performance technology. With more than a year dedicated to the design process, this data-driven technology was developed by defining five key elements that constitute the perfect puff. This technology was perfected through 76 sensory tests and repeated refinements of the parameters measuring RELX Super Smooth™ Performance, in order to redefine the optimal vaping experience.

The design of the Infinity device was optimized over 40 times and over 12,000 pods were tested to ensure leak resistance and high-quality standards. Patent applications have been submitted for more than 50 innovations used in the device, including its leak-resistant design, e-liquid pods and wireless charging case. In March 2020, the Infinity was awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020.

RELX International CEO Bing Du stated, “I’m proud of the entire RELX global team for creating this beautifully-designed Infinity device with superior technology, and with a dedication to innovation that we are now known for worldwide. Ultimately our goal is to help current smokers who cannot or do not want to quit, to transition to a better alternative with confidence. The more budget-friendly Essential device also allows users to experience RELX’s premium quality features”.

ABOUT RELX International

Founded in 2019, RELX International is a multinational electronic cigarette company that markets and sells RELX, Asia’s leading e-cigarette brand. RELX branded products are designed at a cutting-edge research and development center, and produced at one of the world’s largest e-cigarette factories. RELX’s mission is to make RELX a trusted brand for adult smokers through state-of-the-art products, industry-leading technologies and scientific advances in collaboration with talented and committed people around the globe. The company has attracted global talents from Uber, Proctor and Gamble, Apple, Beats, and L’Oréal.

Website: https://relxnow.co
Facebook: @RELXLATAM @RELXColombia
Instagram: @relx.latam @relx.colombia
Linkedin: RELX International


© Business Wire 2021
