Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RENOVACARE DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RenovaCare To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

08/22/2021 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RenovaCare, Inc (“RenovaCare” or the “Company”) (OTC: RCAR) and reminds investors of the September 14, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RenovaCare stock or options between August 14, 2017 - May 28, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/RCAR.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) at the direction of Rayat, RenovaCare engaged in a promotional campaign to issue misleading statements to artificially inflate the Company’s stock price; (2) when the OTC Markets inquired, RenovaCare and Rayat issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party’s promotional materials; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures were defective; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 28, 2021, the SEC issued a litigation release stating that RenovaCare was being charged with alleged securities fraud. According to the complaint, between July 2017 and January 2018, Rayat “arranged, and caused RenovaCare to pay for, a promotional campaign designed to increase the company’s stock price.”

Specifically, “Rayat was closely involved in directing the promotion and editing promotional materials,” by providing “false information to StreetAuthority regarding the efficacy of RenovaCare’s experimental burn-wound healing medical device.” Among other things, these promotional materials described a patient who purportedly recovered from severe burns in three days using RenovaCare’s SkinGun, when in reality, the “before” and “after” pictures were taken five years apart. The materials also claimed that SkinGun “could soon be approved by the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] . . . . RenovaCare has submitted a 510(k) filing to the FDA . . . .” However, at the time, the Company did not have a pending 510(k) application and had withdrawn its only application (seeking approval for use in clinical studies).

Rayat also arranged for monthly payments to the publisher “to be made through third parties for the fraudulent purpose of concealing Rayat’s and the company’s involvement.” According to the complaint, Rayat knew or was reckless in not knowing that the publisher was required to disclose payments from RenovaCare pursuant to Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, especially because in 2000, Rayat had settled a case with the SEC for violating the same statute.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.66, or 24.8%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.00 per share on June 2, 2021.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.  

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding RenovaCare’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aVIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – VIEW, CFII
BU
10:02aSHOPIFY : Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
09:34aLAIRD SUPERFOOD : We Are Proud to Fuel Our Everyday Heroes
PU
09:25aZYMERGEN DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Zymergen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
09:24aRussia plans one-off payments to military, retired ahead of election
RE
09:19aVIEW DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In View To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
09:16aTARENA DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Tarena To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
09:13aSTABLE ROAD DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Stable Road To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
09:10aROCKET DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Rocket To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
09:07aRENOVACARE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RenovaCare To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride
2GRENKE AG : PRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE sells stake in viafintech GmbH
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Private equity firms circling Sainsbury's with view to launch bids - Sunday Times
5INFOSYS LIMITED : INFOSYS : India's finance minister summons Infosys CEO over online tax portal glitches

HOT NEWS