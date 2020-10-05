Log in
REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: is extending the term the 2015 corporate bond

10/05/2020 | 06:30am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond
05-Oct-2020 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Update of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

REO Spain Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Hamburg under the number HRB 137179 as the issuer of the EUR Bearer Bond 2015, ISIN: DE000A13SH22 - WKN A13SH2, hereby announces that it will make use of the option to postpone the redemption date of the bonds for the last time by a further six months pursuant to § 3.1 in conjunction with § 8 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.

Pursuant to § 3.1 sentences 5 and 6 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, the redemption date shall be postponed by six months from the date of publication of the announcement after the final due date applicable at the respective announcement date. Pursuant to § 3.1 sentence 7 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, such announcement is only effective if it is published no later than 14 calendar days prior to the redemption date to be postponed.

This timely announcement for forwarding to the creditors postpones the previous final maturity (November 2, 2020) by six months. The bonds will thus - subject to a termination pursuant to § 7 of the bond terms and conditions - now be redeemed on May 3, 2021 at 100 % of their nominal amount plus accrued interest and the profit participation specified in § 2.3 of the bond terms and conditions.

According to § 8 of the Bond Terms and Conditions, announcements via the clearing system are deemed to have been made on the third day after notification to the clearing system.
 

05-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH
ABC-Straße 21
20354 Hamburg
Germany
ISIN: DE000A13SH22
WKN: A13SH2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1138861

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1138861  05-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138861&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
