RESPARCS Funding II Partnership : RESPARC Securities DE0009842542 - Notice of Repayment Date

05/28/2021 | 08:56am EDT
DGAP-News: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Delisting
RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership - RESPARC Securities DE0009842542 - Notice of Repayment Date

28.05.2021 / 14:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification to Securityholders

From: European Capital Investment Opportunities Limited in its capacity as General Partner of RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership as the Issuer of the RESPARC Securities
IFC 5, St. Helier, Jersey JE1 1ST
Channel Islands

To: Holders of the RESPARC Securities
(RESPARC Securityholders)

Dated: 27 May 2021

Dear RESPARC Securityholders1,

We, as the Issuer of the EUR 500,000,000 Re-Engineered Silent Participation Assimilated Regulatory Capital Securities (RESPARC Securities) (ISIN: DE 0009842542), hereby notify you, pursuant to sec. 7(3) of the Terms and Conditions of the RESPARC Securities, that, due to the Termination Date which occurred on 31 December 2020, the Repayment Date will be 30 June 2021.

1Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the RESPARC Securities.

RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership, acting through its general partner European Capital Investment Opportunities Limited (the Issuer)

https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/
 


28.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership
IFC 5
JE1 1ST St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands
United Kingdom
Phone: -
Fax: -
E-mail: info@resparcs.com
Internet: www.resparcs.com
ISIN: DE0009842542
WKN: 984254
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1202144

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1202144  28.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202144&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
