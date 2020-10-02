|
RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
10/02/2020 | 04:07am EDT
|Auction date
|2020-10-02
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|6,650
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|-0.198 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.200 %
|Highest yield
|-0.194 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|15.79
|Auction date
|2020-10-02
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|4,450
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|-0.140 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.142 %
|Highest yield
|-0.134 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|90.00
