Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 04:07am EDT
Auction date2020-10-02
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln6,650
Volume bought, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids13
Number of accepted bids6
Average yield-0.198 %
Lowest accepted yield-0.200 %
Highest yield-0.194 %
% accepted at lowest yield       15.79


Auction date2020-10-02
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln4,450
Volume bought, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids11
Number of accepted bids5
Average yield-0.140 %
Lowest accepted yield-0.142 %
Highest yield-0.134 %
% accepted at lowest yield       90.00




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:19aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
04:17aGRIFOLS S A : closes the acquisition of Green Cross fractionation plant in Canada and 11 plasma centers in the U.S.
AQ
04:16aHONDA MOTOR : to end participation in F1 world championship
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aIDT : Fourth Quarter Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results
PU
04:15aCOUNTY BANCORP : The ICBK Story - Stephens 2020 Bank Forum
PU
04:15aCheck Point Software to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 22, 2020 | Check Point Software
AQ
04:15aCOUNTY BANCORP : The ICBK Story - Raymond James 2020 U.S. Bank Conference
PU
04:15aEesti Pank is launching a research project into central bank digital currency
PU
04:15aDUKE ENERGY : Accelerated Decommissioning Partners becomes licensed operator of Duke Energy's Crystal River Nuclear Plant in Florida
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3WAYSTREAM HOLDING AB (PUBL) : WAYSTREAM : BMA Networks new partner in Germany for Waystream
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Finnish watchdog finds Nokia 2019 profit warning complied with rules
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group