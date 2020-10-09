Log in
RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

10/09/2020 | 04:07am EDT
Auction date2020-10-09
Loan3109
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0005703550
Maturity2025-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,950
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield-1.458 %
Lowest accepted yield-1.458 %
Highest yield-1.458 %
% accepted at lowest yield       100.00


Auction date2020-10-09
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,800
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids10
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield-1.497 %
Lowest accepted yield-1.499 %
Highest yield-1.489 %
% accepted at lowest yield       60.00




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
