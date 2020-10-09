|
RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
10/09/2020 | 04:07am EDT
|Auction date
|2020-10-09
|Loan
|3109
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0005703550
|Maturity
|2025-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,950
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|-1.458 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.458 %
|Highest yield
|-1.458 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2020-10-09
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,800
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|-1.497 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.499 %
|Highest yield
|-1.489 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|60.00
© GlobeNewswire 2020
|
|