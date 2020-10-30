Log in
RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

10/30/2020 | 05:07am EDT
Auction date2020-10-30
Loan1059
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln4,000
Volume bought, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield-0.296 %
Lowest accepted yield-0.296 %
Highest yield-0.296 %
% accepted at lowest yield       100.00


Auction date2020-10-30
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln3,600
Volume bought, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield-0.209 %
Lowest accepted yield-0.209 %
Highest yield-0.208 %
% accepted at lowest yield       100.00




Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

