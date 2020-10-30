|
RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
10/30/2020 | 05:07am EDT
|Auction date
|2020-10-30
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|4,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|-0.296 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.296 %
|Highest yield
|-0.296 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2020-10-30
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|3,600
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.209 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.209 %
|Highest yield
|-0.208 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
© GlobeNewswire 2020
|
|