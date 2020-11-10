RETRANSMISSION FOR USA MARKETS: Lemonwood: Canada's Hottest Boutique Slides Into Collingwood, ON

Collingwood, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2020) - Lemonwood Luxury Inc. ("Lemonwood") proprietor of one of Canada's fastest growing natural apparel and accessories boutiques, is pleased to announce its Collingwood Grand Opening on Saturday, November 14th at its newest location conveniently located in the heart of historic downtown Collingwood, ON on the Southwest corner of 72 Hurontario Street - forming part of Miller Goodman Dentistry's beautifully restored Trott's Furniture building (c. 1880) and directly across from Collingwood's renowned Prime Seven Nine restaurant.

Celebrations begin at 9:00 a.m. and will continue throughout the weekend and over the balance of the ensuing week with delicious locally produced Seasonal Hot Cinnamon spiced Apple Cider, Scandinavian Butter cookies and many other complimentary treats, not to mention Grand Opening Special Pricing on all collections. We'd love you to come on by for a visit, even if simply to say "welcome to our neighborhood"!

Lemonwood is expanding rapidly, with four retail locations in Oakville, ON, Rosedale/Summerhill, ON, Port Carling, ON and now historic downtown Collingwood, ON as well as serving the rest of Canada, the USA and internationally through its ecommerce offerings. Additional retail locations are currently in the planning stages and any interested parties who wish to participate in future retail locations are encouraged to contact Lemonwood.

Its retailing philosophy is "elegance & simplicity" on all levels - Scandinavian inspired boutiques that are bright and airy, with clean lines and uncluttered, at their core Modern Day fashion salons that emphasize personal service, that are built around all things wonderfully Cashmere (over 100 different styles and 80 different colours of poncho's wraps, scarves, shawls, sweaters and more) and rounded out by beautiful clothing accessories (including designer masks), all curated from around the world, affordable luxuries presented by welcoming and knowledgeable personnel.

"Founded By Women For Women" (though to be clear and in no particular order of importance lol: men and pooches are also welcome too! - check out the luxurious Men's Cashmere scarves & sweater lines and wonderfully warm Cashmere Doggie Vest selections), founder Christine Peters, originally a Lethbridge gal, is a serial entrepreneur who has devoted her entire professional life to sourcing and product development (her personal life being devoted mainly to her twin boys Nickie and Sascha!)

Christine is passionate about luxurious fabrics that tickle the senses, affordable luxuries sourced directly from proprietary manufacturers, where possible from women owned businesses crafting aligned clothing and accessories, championing Canadian designers and keenly focused (sans lip service) on sustainability such as natural dyes, recycled and organic materials.

When asked why Lemonwood has struck a chord and is expanding when many of her competitors are folding in the current retailing environment, Christine stated:

"COVID has pivoted our customers away from the corporate treadmill, to rightly focusing on themselves, i.e. health of self and family first. After that it is to brightening up their hearths and homes and finally after that comes personal treats and rewards, and that's where Lemonwood fits the bill: with travel essentially locked down, entertaining more difficult, malls subject to attendance caps, with spouses and kids at home clambering for much deserved TLC, a little Retail Therapy every now and again from your local streetfront vendor is needed, now more than ever and Lemonwood provides just that.

For those of you who don't already know us, we'd love to get to know you: come on in and try us on for size!"

Wholesale inquiries are also welcomed.

Media Contact Info:

Local:

Lemonwood Luxury

72 Hurontario Street

Collingwood, ON

L9Y 2L8 Canada

Head Office:

182 Lakeshore Rd. East

Oakville, ON

L6L 1H6 Canada

Principal Contact for Inquiries and Interviews:

Christine Peters, Founder

Tel: 416 300 4827

Email: christine@lemonwood.ca

Website:

www.lemonwood.ca

