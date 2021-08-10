Log in
RETRANSMISSION: LG Uplus Kiosks Go Touchless with Kardome's Voice Technology

08/10/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) -  Kardome today announced it has contracted with LG Uplus to install its Voice Activation Software in the mobile service provider's store kiosks. Kardome is excited to partner with LG Uplus to provide its customers with secure voice interaction in its kiosk digital assistants.

Kardome's voice technology in LG Uplus store kiosks

The voice technology startup will install its voice activation technology in 2,000 LG Uplus store kiosks throughout South Korea by the end of the year. LG Uplus is one of South Korea's largest mobile service providers.

The development of voice technology is shifting into high gear, with consumers demanding touchless solutions due to hygienic concerns during the pandemic.

Privacy and security are also a concern when using voice recognition software in public spaces. Kardome allays these concerns with its unique location-based voice user interface (VUI).

"We are proud to see our voice activation technology employed in LG Uplus kiosks," says Dani Cherkassky, Kardome CEO and cofounder. "Our voice user interface software will give the company's customers private, secure voice interactions in any environment."

Kardome's VUI technology provides a personalized digital experience using parametric or directional loudspeakers. The speakers transmit the digital voice assistant's responses only to the relevant customer standing before the kiosk.

The location-based source separation technology enables this secure and private voice interaction, capturing only the relevant customer's speech, regardless of background noise or passerby.

About Kardome: Kardome is an Israeli-based voice technology startup. The company's innovative location-based, noise-reduction VUI technology gives clear, real-time voice command input and audio output in any environment. Kardome's goal is to solve end-user frustrations with speech recognition and voice command devices.

About LG Uplus: LG Uplus Corp is a South Korean telecommunications and Mobile phone service provider controlled by the LG Group, one of the country's largest family-owned business conglomerates.

More information: http://bit.ly/LGUplusKardome

Video demonstration of Kardome's Voice technology in LG Uplus store kiosks in Gwangju, South Korea https://youtu.be/VjsSoOn3e4k

Contact:
Laura Tate, Kardome VP Marketing
+1 323-205-6436
Laura.tate@Kardome.com

HOT NEWS