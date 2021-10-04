REUTERS IMPACT-Protecting indigenous people key to saving Amazon, say environmentalists

BRASILIA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Protecting the native
inhabitants of the Amazon and their right to ancestral lands is
crucial to saving the rainforest because they are its best
guardians, environmental activists said on Monday.
But their rights to protected lands are being undermined by
the far-right government of President Jair Bolsonaro, they said
on a panel at the Reuters Impact conference https://reutersevents.com/events/impact/conference-agenda.php
on the fate of the Amazon rainforest.
"What we are seeing is an attack on indigenous people, on
their rights, their lives and territories," said Leila
Salazar-Lopez, executive director of Amazon Watch.
Ginger Cassady, executive director of the Rainforest Action
Network, said the actions of the Bolsonaro government have
continued to increase deforestation by dismantling environmental
protections despite its promises.
Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon has risen sharply
since Bolsonaro took office in 2019. Although preliminary data
suggest clearing so far this year is little changed from last
year, destruction remains at a level not seen in Brazil since
2008.
After years of funding cuts and hiring freezes, Bolsonaro
promised to double resources for environmental enforcement to
combat illegal deforestation at a speech to the U.N. General
Assembly in September.
Both activists urged banks and other investors to respect
indigenous land rights and native communities' prior consent to
projects that impact their lands.
They called on the private sector to stop the expansion of
oil concessions in the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest
and a vital bulwark against climate change.
Salazar-Lopez said forests were being cut down intentionally
to clear land for cattle grazing and soy plantations, while the
gutting of the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai
under Bolsonaro has left indigenous reservations unprotected and
vulnerable to illegal logging and gold miners.
"Indigenous people are the best protectors of the Amazon
forest and of biodiversity around our planet ... because they
have intrinsic spiritual and cultural connections to the land,"
Salazar-Lopez said.
"They have the most to lose and so they will do anything to
protect the land, which is everything to them," she said.
Indigenous territories, which account for about 30% of the
Amazon, are among the best protected lands in the region, and
another 20% are protected areas under the care of the federal
government.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)