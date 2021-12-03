REUTERS NEXT-Blinken warns Chinese leaders over Taiwan as global crises mount

LONDON/WASHINGTON, Dec 3 - U.S. Secretary of State
Antony Blinken told the Reuters Next conference on Friday that
Chinese leaders should think carefully about their actions
toward Taiwan, warning of "terrible consequences" if China
precipitates a crisis across the Taiwan Strait.
In an interview, Blinken addressed multiple foreign policy
challenges facing the administration of President Joe Biden,
including faltering efforts to repair the 2015 Iran nuclear
deal, Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, and the spiraling
conflict in Ethiopia.
Most acute may be China's increasingly aggressive posture
toward Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory. Taiwan's
defense minister has said tensions with China are at their worst
in more than 40 years https://www.reuters.com/world/china/taiwan-defence-minister-says-china-will-have-ability-mount-full-scale-invasion-2021-10-06
adding that China will be capable of mounting a "full-scale"
invasion by 2025.
Asked if China was going to invade Taiwan, Blinken said
“that would be a potentially disastrous decision," repeating
Washington's position that it is "resolutely committed" to
making sure Taiwan has the means to defend itself.
China had been trying to change the status quo across the
Taiwan Strait in recent years by engaging in provocative
military maneuvers and trying to isolate Taiwan from the rest of
world, Blinken said.
“I hope that China’s leaders think very carefully about this
and about not precipitating a crisis that would have I think
terrible consequences for lots of people and one that’s in no
one’s interest, starting with China," Blinken said.
China remains Biden's number one foreign policy priority,
but his administration has also been buffeted by crises
elsewhere.
Blinken said the United States had sanctions it could use
for parties perpetuating Ethiopia's conflict.
On Iran, Blinken said Washington ended indirect talks in
Vienna this week because Tehran did not seem serious about a
return to compliance with the nuclear deal.
"If the path to a return to compliance with the agreement
turns out to be a dead-end, we will pursue other options," he
said.
Blinken returned on Thursday from Europe, where he met
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and delivered a warning
over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine.
Biden is expected to speak to President Vladimir Putin in
the near future, and will tell the Russian leader that
Washington is determined to stand up against any "reckless or
aggressive" actions, Blinken said. The United States wants a
more predictable relationship with Russia, he said.
“There are areas where we have overlapping interests and we
should be able to work together if we can have some stability
and predictability in the relationship. Russia’s actions and the
threat of further aggression against Ukraine moves in exactly
the opposite direction," Blinken said.
(Reporting by Alessandra Galloni in London and Simon Lewis,
Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu, Michael Martina and Daphne
Psaledakis in Washington; editing by Grant McCool)