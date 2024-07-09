REUTERS NEXT - CICC SINGAPORE CEO & HEAD OF SOUTHEAST ASIA STEPHEN NG SAYS SEE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FOR CHINESE CORPORATE CLIENTS IN VIETNAM
Stock Market News
Wheat, corn and soybeans steady after improving US crop ratings hit prices
Funds approach record short in CBOT corn after larger US plantings -Braun
Beryl Cuts Power to Galveston Refinery; Parts of the Explorer Pipeline Shut -- OPIS Update
Morgan Stanley's Wilson says a 10% fall in S&P 500 by US election is 'highly likely'
Asian shares track Wall Street higher, markets hope for dovish stance from Powell
CICC executive sees strategic opportunities for Chinese clients in Vietnam
Australia business conditions worsen in June, job outlook dims, survey shows
Dollar droops before Powell testimony; euro weathers France uncertainty
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Reuters Next - Cicc Singapore Ceo & Head Of Southeast Asia Steph…