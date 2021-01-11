Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

REUTERS NEXT: 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor

01/11/2021 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put the fiscal support programme back on track, the country's central bank governor said, adding that he was optimistic about the economic outlook despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

With dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a struggling economy, Pakistan entered a three-year $6 billion IMF bailout programme in 2019, but is yet to have its second review approved, which has been pending since early last year.

"We hope to have good news for the market and the world that we are putting the program back on track," Dr Reza Baqir said in an interview on Monday at the Reuters Next conference.

Last year, staff from the IMF and Pakistani authorities reached an agreement to pave the way for a disbursement of $450 million in IMF funds pending approval from the global lender's executive board, which is yet to take place.

Baqir said there was no disagreement on the end goal between the two sides, and that Pakistan needs to increase its low tax to GDP ratio.

Pakistan and the IMF have been working to implement IMF-supported economic reforms, in particular tax collection, aimed at stabilizing the economy and shoring up a yawning fiscal deficit.

Though the bailout programme is still pending, Pakistan received $1.4 billion in emergency financing from the IMF to allow it to fund targeted and temporary spending increases aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic impact.

Authorities are counting on the IMF bailout package to bolster Pakistan's fiscal position and increase global confidence in its economy.

"Pakistani authorities and the IMF team remain closely engaged, discussions are going on, both teams are working very hard and non stop to bring the program review to positive conclusion,” IMF's Resident Representative to Pakistan, Teresa Dabán Sanchez, told Reuters.

COVID-19 AND VACCINE

Baqir also said he is more optimistic about the outlook even as Pakistan battles a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are prepared for the challenges that may come about. We are already in the middle of COVID without any vaccine and once the vaccine comes, it will only makes this better," he said

Pakistan's economy contracted 0.4% in the last fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, as the pandemic disrupted activity.

Baqir added that an economic recovery is underway and the bank's job is to support the rebound until a vaccine is available.

Pakistan is aiming to achieve 1.5% to 2.5% GDP growth in the current fiscal year, he said.

"I think the next two or three years should bring some good news on the economic front."

For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here http://www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Additional reporting from Syed Raza Hassan in Karachi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46a'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme - Pakistan central bank governor
RE
03:46aTaiwan c.bank looks for suspected speculation as currency soars - sources
RE
03:45aChina's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady
RE
03:45aEuro slips to two-week lows as U.S. yields rise
RE
03:45aBusinesses in Hong Kong want law and order - Commerce Secretary
RE
03:40aThai PM says larger 2022 budget deficit won't impact coronavirus response
RE
03:40aHong Kong's new top judge points to importance of city's rule of law
RE
03:40aREUTERS NEXT : 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor
RE
03:38aREUTERS NEXT-Businesses in Hong Kong want law and order - Commerce Sec
RE
03:37aEuro slips to two-week lows as U.S. yields rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Exclusive - Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ba..
4FLATEXDEGIRO AG : PRESS RELEASE: flatexDEGIRO AG ends record year beating management guidance
5MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against Biden..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ