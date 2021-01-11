REUTERS NEXT: 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan is in talks with the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put the fiscal support
programme back on track, the country's central bank governor
said, adding that he was optimistic about the economic outlook
despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
With dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a struggling
economy, Pakistan entered a three-year $6 billion IMF bailout
programme in 2019, but is yet to have its second review
approved, which has been pending since early last year.
"We hope to have good news for the market and the world that
we are putting the program back on track," Dr Reza Baqir said in
an interview on Monday at the Reuters Next conference.
Last year, staff from the IMF and Pakistani authorities
reached an agreement to pave the way for a disbursement of $450
million in IMF funds pending approval from the global lender's
executive board, which is yet to take place.
Baqir said there was no disagreement on the end goal between
the two sides, and that Pakistan needs to increase its low tax
to GDP ratio.
Pakistan and the IMF have been working to implement
IMF-supported economic reforms, in particular tax collection,
aimed at stabilizing the economy and shoring up a yawning fiscal
deficit.
Though the bailout programme is still pending, Pakistan
received $1.4 billion in emergency financing from the IMF to
allow it to fund targeted and temporary spending increases aimed
at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic
impact.
Authorities are counting on the IMF bailout package to
bolster Pakistan's fiscal position and increase global
confidence in its economy.
"Pakistani authorities and the IMF team remain closely
engaged, discussions are going on, both teams are working very
hard and non stop to bring the program review to positive
conclusion,” IMF's Resident Representative to Pakistan, Teresa
Dabán Sanchez, told Reuters.
COVID-19 AND VACCINE
Baqir also said he is more optimistic about the outlook even
as Pakistan battles a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are prepared for the challenges that may come about. We
are already in the middle of COVID without any vaccine and once
the vaccine comes, it will only makes this better," he said
Pakistan's economy contracted 0.4% in the last fiscal year
ended June 30, 2020, as the pandemic disrupted activity.
Baqir added that an economic recovery is underway and the
bank's job is to support the rebound until a vaccine is
available.
Pakistan is aiming to achieve 1.5% to 2.5% GDP growth in the
current fiscal year, he said.
"I think the next two or three years should bring some good
news on the economic front."
