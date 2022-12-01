REUTERS NEXT-IMF's Georgieva to discuss economy, COVID with Chinese authorities

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that she
will travel to Beijing next week with heads of other
international institutions to discuss China's economic, COVID-19
and debt relief policies with the country's leadership.
"This is the first time, hopefully, we will be able to sit
together and discuss the very pressing issues that China, and
the world are faced with," Georgieva told the Reuters NEXT
conference.
Georgieva said that during the Beijing meetings she intends
to discuss ways to accelerate China's participation in debt
relief for poor and developing countries as the world's largest
official bilateral creditor.
"I am very hopeful that when we have a chance next week to
discuss these issues, we will continue on a path of finding
better solutions and strengthening the capacity of the common
framework to deliver," she said, referring to G20 countries'
slow-to-launch common debt restructuring framework.
She said that she hoped that China out of "enlightened
self-interest" would strive to prevent debt issues in developing
countries from deepening and spilling over to a global debt
crisis that would inflict pain on borrowing countries but also
negatively affect creditor countries, especially China.
Georgieva also said that China's COVID-19 restrictions and
turmoil in it vast property sector have brought China's
projected growth rate back to 3.2% for next year -- barely above
global averages and a phenomenon not seen during the past 40
years.
"We have relied on China for a significant increase in
global growth," Georgieva said. "Some 35% to 40% of global
growth used to come from China's growth and this is not the case
now, and it's not going to be the case next year," Georgieva
said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting and writing
by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Lisa Shumaker)