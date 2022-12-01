Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

REUTERS NEXT-IMF's Georgieva to discuss economy, COVID with Chinese authorities

12/01/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that she will travel to Beijing next week with heads of other international institutions to discuss China's economic, COVID-19 and debt relief policies with the country's leadership.

"This is the first time, hopefully, we will be able to sit together and discuss the very pressing issues that China, and the world are faced with," Georgieva told the Reuters NEXT conference.

Georgieva said that during the Beijing meetings she intends to discuss ways to accelerate China's participation in debt relief for poor and developing countries as the world's largest official bilateral creditor.

"I am very hopeful that when we have a chance next week to discuss these issues, we will continue on a path of finding better solutions and strengthening the capacity of the common framework to deliver," she said, referring to G20 countries' slow-to-launch common debt restructuring framework.

She said that she hoped that China out of "enlightened self-interest" would strive to prevent debt issues in developing countries from deepening and spilling over to a global debt crisis that would inflict pain on borrowing countries but also negatively affect creditor countries, especially China.

Georgieva also said that China's COVID-19 restrictions and turmoil in it vast property sector have brought China's projected growth rate back to 3.2% for next year -- barely above global averages and a phenomenon not seen during the past 40 years.

"We have relied on China for a significant increase in global growth," Georgieva said. "Some 35% to 40% of global growth used to come from China's growth and this is not the case now, and it's not going to be the case next year," Georgieva said.

To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Dec. 1, please click here. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting and writing by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:02pSouth Africa's Ramaphosa: from activist to businessman to wounded president
RE
01:00pFrance's Teleperformance signs agreement with union on workers' rights
RE
01:00pBrazil november exports total $28.2 bln, imports $21.5 bln - eco…
RE
01:00pBrazil posts november trade balance of $+6.7 bln - economy minis…
RE
12:59pBringing more liquefied natural gas to europe from holdings in e…
RE
12:59pU.S. Rep. Clyburn wins new House Democratic Party post as Cicilline bows out
RE
12:59pREUTERS NEXT-U.S. subsidies better than EU ones on manufacturing, Enel says
RE
12:58pEU chief hails 'pragmatic spirit' of UK talks on post-Brexit issues
AN
12:56pEU, regulators see no need for radical change in energy derivatives
RE
12:55pChevron's wirth: expects 'gradual relaxation' of u.s. sanctions…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
3Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
4SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel
5Credit Suisse's fund outflows may spark M&A talk - JPMorgan

HOT NEWS