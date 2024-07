SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Singapore's digital development minister Josephine Teo said the future looks "messy" without an internationally agreed upon framework for artificial intelligence (AI) governance.

Teo, who was speaking in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in Singapore, said Singapore was more excited than worried about AI but added there's a need to implement specific laws to deal with deepfakes during elections. (Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)