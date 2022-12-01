Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

REUTERS NEXT: U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo says $60 oil price cap will limit Russia's revenues

12/01/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A tentative European Union deal for a $60-a-barrel price cap on Russian oil is in the range of potential price levels that the U.S. Treasury has discussed and would limit Russian oil revenues, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters NEXT on Thursday.

Adeyemo said that he believes that EU member countries will finalize the price cap agreement because they have consistently applied sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by David Lawder)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.33% 88.62 Delayed Quote.9.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.96% 61.2 Delayed Quote.-18.83%
WTI 2.55% 82.603 Delayed Quote.4.48%
Latest news "Economy"
11:21aREUTERS NEXT: LSEG CEO says recent volatility has exposed weak spots in markets
RE
11:19aWinter warmer? Dutch homeowners put hydrogen heating to the test
RE
11:18aWalmart worker's suit over shooting faces legal obstacles, experts say
RE
11:18aCanadian dollar lags G10 peers as greenback slides
RE
11:14aMexico's factories grow again amid sales improvement, job creation
RE
11:11aFed's Bowman: interest rates need to be sufficiently restrictive "for some time"
RE
11:09aRenault, Nissan could announce outcome of talks about future of alliance in coming days - Les Echos
RE
11:05aUK PM Sunak spoke to Albanian PM on increasing co-operation - Downing Street
RE
11:05aVolkswagen inks battery deals with Belgium's Umicore, Canadian govt
RE
11:03aBiden administration makes case for quick Senate vote to avoid rail shutdown
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Credit Suisse's fund outflows may spark M&A talk - JPMorgan
3Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
4Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
5SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel

HOT NEWS