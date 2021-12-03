REUTERS NEXT-UN plans to drastically expand plastic waste management in India

NEW DELHI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The United Nations Development
Programme aims to almost triple its plastic waste management to
100 cities in India by 2024, A UNDP executive said, to combat
the damaging effects of plastic pollution.
Across India's many towns and cities, which are often ranked
among the world's most polluted, the absence of an organized
management of plastic waste leads to widespread littering and
pollution.
The UNDP programme, which began in 2018, has so far
collected 83,000 metric tonne of plastic waste. India generates
about 3.4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, according to
official estimates.
"In India although about 60% of plastic is recycled, we are
still seeing the damage that plastic pollution is causing,"
Nadia Rasheed, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP India, said
in an interview at the Reuters Next conference broadcast on
Friday.
The UNDP is working with federal think tank, NITI Aayog and
have jointly developed a 'handbook' model for local
municipalities as well as the private sector.
"In a country like India with nearly fifth of the world's
population, a key challenge is how do we make these models
scalable," Rasheed said in an interview recorded on Nov. 22.
The government needs stricter enforcement on controls around
dumping of plastic waste and has a "long way to go" to raise
awareness among households, Rasheed said, addding there was a
need for investment into research for alternatives.
The programme suffered a setback after the COVID-19 pandemic
led to widespread increase in waste, including medical plastic
waste, and hit livelihoods of collectors, who often work in
hazardous conditions.
"There was a real need to expand waste collection efforts
and that was coming at the same time as lot of (COVID-19
related) restrictions were disrupting the normal waste
collection," Rasheed said.
Plastic pollution is set to triple by 2040, the UN
Environment Programme (UNEP) has predicted, adding 23-37 million
metric tons of waste into the world's oceans each year.
India, also the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse
gases after China and the United States, has set 2070 as a
target to reach net-zero carbon emissions, much later than those
set by others and twenty years after the U.N.'s global
recommendation.
(Reporting by Neha Arora)