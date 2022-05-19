Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

REUTERS POLL - INVESTORS RAISE BEARISH BETS ON ALL ASIAN CURRENC…

05/19/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REUTERS POLL - INVESTORS RAISE BEARISH BETS ON ALL ASIAN CURRENCIES


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37aParticipants in UK emissions trading scheme surrender CO2 allowances for 2021
RE
02:36aBritain's Royal Mail plans more cost cuts after profit miss
RE
02:36aGeorgia governor kemp to announce hyundai investment friday whil…
RE
02:36aHyundai motor group to invest more than $7 bln in u.s. state of…
RE
02:35aBritain's National Grid posts jump in annual profit
RE
02:32aBritain's Currys appoints ASOS' Dyson as chairman
RE
02:31aNikkei snaps four-day rally as inflation jitters return
RE
02:31aEasyJet says bookings strong as it posts 545 million stg first half loss
RE
02:31aChina slightly eases COVID test rules for travellers from U.K.
RE
02:20aTAIWAN APRIL EXPORT ORDERS SEEN GROWING FOR 26TH MONTH ON ROBUST DEMAND : Reuters Poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply
2Shares slide as global growth fears mount
3Melvin Capital to shut after heavy losses on meme stocks, market slump
4Oil falls 2.5% as U.S. refiners ramp up output, equities retreat
5Analysis-Rare double whammy hits investors: steep slumps for both stock..

HOT NEWS