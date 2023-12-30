Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0600 GMT/ 0100 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

Fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas rages after nearly 200 killed in Gaza

Fierce Israeli tank fire and aerial bombing struck Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Friday night, residents said, after nearly 200 people were reported killed in 24 hours in Israel's campaign against Hamas militants.

UKRAINE-CRISIS-ATTACK

Russia's biggest air attack of war kills 31 in Ukraine, officials say

Russia unleashed its biggest air attack of the war on Ukraine on Friday, killing 31 civilians, wounding more than 160 others and hitting cities and infrastructure across the country, officials said.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-AMENDMENT

Trump foes hope Constitution's 'insurrection' ban will keep him off 2024 ballot

Maine on Thursday became the second U.S. state to bar Donald Trump from a Republican presidential primary ballot, part of a flurry of legal challenges to his eligibility to run for president in 2024.

USA-TRUMP-COHEN-AI

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen says AI created fake cases in court filing

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and lawyer, said in court papers unsealed on Friday that he mistakenly gave his attorney fake case citations generated by an artificial intelligence program that made their way into an official court filing.

BUSINESS

USA-STOCKS-WEEKAHEAD

History shows strong 2023 could keep US stocks on path for 2024 gains

The U.S. stock market’s hefty gains in 2023 could provide a lift for equities next year, if history is any guide.

USA-BANKMANFRIED

Sam Bankman-Fried will not face a second trial

U.S. prosecutors said they do not plan to conduct a second trial against Sam Bankman-Fried, who was convicted last month of stealing from customers of his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-DEPARDIEU

Depardieu accusations expose divide in France over sexism

An open letter penned by dozens of actresses and other artists in defense of Gerard Depardieu, the cinema giant accused of sexual harassment, has laid bare divisions in France over the #Metoo reckoning with sexism.

SOUTHKOREA-ACTOR

South Korea police defend probe of 'Parasite' actor who was found dead

The head of the district police force that investigated South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun over allegations of illegal drug use on Thursday defended the tough questioning of him before he was found dead.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-WILSON

NFL-Wilson says Broncos threatened to bench him if he did not alter contract

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson on Friday said the Broncos asked him to change his contract mid-season and that if he refused he would be benched.

BASKETBALL-NCAA-MIA-NFL-RECAP

Norchad Omier passes milestone, Miami cruises past North Florida

Norchad Omier scored a season-high 27 points to surpass the 1,500-point mark for his career and lead Miami to a 95-55 victory over North Florida on Friday night in Coral Gables, Fla.

USA-OIL/EIA

A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute. The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade group.

TESLA-DELIVERIES/

Tesla is expected to report record fourth quarter deliveries and hit its target of handing over 1.8 million vehicles in 2023.

RIVIAN-DELIVERIES/

Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive is expected to report quarterly vehicle deliveries on Jan. 2, as the company has been ramping up production of its pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles to meet demand.

USA-OIL/EIA

An extended version of the poll issued initially on Monday. The poll gives analyst forecasts on weekly crude and product inventories that are released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (part of the U.S. Department of Energy) and the American Petroleum Institute. The API is a trade group.

TAIWAN-ELECTION/

Taiwan presidential candidates participate in a televised debate two weeks before a hotly contested election.

NIGERIA-BUDGET/

Nigerian lawmakers are expected to pass President Bola Tinubu's 2024 budget at a special weekend session. The Senate and House of Representatives could make some changes to Tinubu's $33 billion spending plans, his first since becoming President in May.