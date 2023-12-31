Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0600 GMT/ 0100 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAELI-PALESTINIANS

Netanyahu says Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, war to last months

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retake control of the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt, expanding Israel's mission to neutralize Hamas in a conflict it says it expects to last for months.

UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-BELGOROD

Toll in Ukraine air strikes on Russia's Belgorod rises to 22, officials say

The death toll from what Moscow said was an "indiscriminate" Ukrainian air attack on the city of Belgorod just north of Ukraine's border has risen to 22, a Russian official said on Sunday.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-SUBVERSION

US urges appeals court to reject Trump immunity claim in 2020 election case

U.S. prosecutors on Saturday urged a federal appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump’s claim that he cannot face criminal charges for seeking to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

USA-GUNS-CALIFORNIA

US appeals court allows California to bar guns in most public places

A federal appeals court on Saturday cleared the way for a California law that bans the carrying of guns in most public places to take effect at the start of 2024, as the panel put on hold a judge's ruling declaring the measure unconstitutional.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY-PMI

China Dec factory contraction deepens, more stimulus on the cards

China's manufacturing activity shrank for a third straight month in December and weakened more than expected, clouding the outlook for the country's economic recovery and raising the case for fresh stimulus measures in the new year.

CHINA-YUAN

Analysis-How China talked markets out of a run on the yuan

In recent months, China has sought to stabilise the yuan by orchestrating buying by state banks and giving market guidance to bankers.

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-PAULA-ABDUL

'American Idol' star Paula Abdul sues producer Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault

U.S. singer, dancer and "American Idol" star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British television executive Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her when they worked together on two popular talent shows, according to court documents.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Pistons nip Raptors, end 28-game skid

Cade Cunningham scored 30 points and dished out 12 assists as the host Detroit Pistons snapped their record-tying, 28-game losing streak by defeating the Toronto Raptors 129-127 on Saturday.

FOOTBALL-NCAA-ROUNDUP

Bowl roundup: No. 6 Georgia crushes No. 5 FSU in Orange Bowl

Carson Beck passed for two touchdowns in two quarters and No. 6 Georgia steamrolled No. 5 Florida State 63-3 on Saturday in a record showing at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla.

VATICAN-BENEDICT/SECRETARY

Former Pope Benedict's closest aide and private secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, leads mass in memory of Pope Emeritus inside St. Peter's Basilica. or:

CONGO-ELECTION/

Congo's national election commission is scheduled to announce full provisional results of the December presidential election. Its partial tally so far shows President Felix Tshisekedi with a strong lead, although the opposition dispute the vote and have called for a re-run. Reporter: Ange Adihe Kasongo, Sonia Rolley, Stringer Stringer Editor: Bate Felix Tabi Tabe