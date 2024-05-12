Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX GMT/XX ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/

Israel pushes back into northern Gaza, ups military pressure on Rafah

CAIRO - Israel sent tanks into eastern Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip early on Sunday, after a night of heavy aerial and ground bombardments, killing 19 people and wounding dozens of others, health officials said.

UKRAINE-CRISIS/BELGOROD-HOUSE

Ukrainian shelling kills 7 in Russian apartment block collapse, Russia says

MOSCOW - At least seven people were killed and 15 injured when a whole section of a multi-storey apartment block collapsed after a Ukrainian missile strike in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, Russian officials said.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump again attacks New York prosecutor, floats economic plans at New Jersey rally

WILDWOOD, New Jersey - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attacked the Manhattan judge and prosecutor in his New York criminal trial, while hinting at a range of possible economic policies at a sizable rally in New Jersey on Saturday.

MARYLAND-INCIDENT/BODYCAM

Body camera video captures first reactions to Baltimore bridge collapse

Body camera video captured the shocked reactions of first responders in the aftermath of the collapse of a Baltimore bridge in March in which six men were killed.

BUSINESS

IRAQ-OIL/LICENSING

Chinese companies win more bids to explore for Iraq oil and gas

CAIRO - Chinese companies won four bids to explore Iraqi oil and gas fields, Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday as the Middle Eastern country's hydrocarbon exploration licensing round continued into its second day.

APPLE-UNION/NEW JERSEY

Apple's Maryland store workers vote to authorize strike

Workers at Apple's store in Towson, Maryland, have voted in favor of authorizing a strike, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (AIM) said in a statement late on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-EUROVISION/

Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest amid Gaza protests

MALMO, Sweden - Switzerland on Saturday won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Swedish host city Malmo, beating runner-up Croatia, after having been among bookmakers' top-three to win the competition.

MUSIC-EUROVISION/NETHERLANDS

Dutch artist kicked out of Eurovision

MALMO, Sweden - Dutch artist Joost Klein was expelled from the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday following a complaint made by a female member of the production crew, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event, said in a statement.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-WNBA/

Basketball-No more 'business as usual' for WNBA, as Clark and other rookies in spotlight

NEW YORK - A star-studded draft class headlined by the record-smashing Caitlin Clark is set to rock the WNBA when the season tips off on Tuesday, amid unprecedented interest in the league.

MOTOR-ARGENTINA/TRAVERSO

Motor racing-Argentinian racing great Traverso dies aged 73

BUENOS AIRES - Juan Maria Traverso, one of Argentina's most renowned motorsport drivers, died on Saturday at the age of 73, the Argentine Drivers Association and the Turismo Carretera Racing Association (ACTC) said.

UPCOMING STORIES

LITHUANIA-ELECTION/ (TV)

Lithuanians go to polls in first round of presidential election

Lithuanian voters cast their ballots to elect their president. A run-off round between the top two candidates will be held on May 26, if no candidate wins an outright majority.

12 May 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (PIX) (TV)

Spain's Catalonia holds early election

Spain's Catalonia holds early election

12 May 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (PIX) (TV)

Polls open in Catalonia's regional elections

Early elections in Catalonia on May 12th will test the wisdom of the latest political gambles by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who aims to use the vote to buoy his power nationally but risks inadvertently awakening a dormant Catalan separatism. A win would vindicate Sanchez's conciliatory approach to the region's independence movement, which most recently included the offer of an amnesty to Catalan separatists in exchange for their backing of his minority administration in Spain's parliament. Conversely, should separatist parties see a late surge in support and are able to bury old enmities to team up, Sanchez would suffer the double blow of losing the regional contest and seeing a separatist movement gain fresh momentum to push its independence ambitions at a national level, particularly if the victor is the exiled Carles Puigdemont

12 May 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

INDIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Fourth phase of India's general election

Fourth phase of India's general election that involves states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The election pits two-term strongman Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his regional allies against a bickering alliance of two dozen opposition parties, with surveys suggesting a comfortable win for Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

13 May

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (PIX) (TV)

Reax after Spain's Catalonia results of early elections

Reax after Spain's Catalonia results of early elections.

13 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-POLITICS/MENENDEZ (PIX) (TV)

US Senator Menendez's corruption trial to get underway

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez's corruption trial is scheduled to get underway in the federal court in Manhattan, beginning with jury selection. The New Jersey Democrat has pleaded not guilty to accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from businessmen to impede law enforcement probes they faced, and help the Egyptian and Qatari governments. The bribes allegedly included cash, gold bars and a Mercedes-Benz convertible. Menendez may seek a fourth full Senate term if he is exonerated. Two businessmen are also defendants, and Menendez's wife is expected to be tried separately. All have pleaded not guilty.

13 May 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

NORDICS-SECURITY/GERMANY (TV)

German Chancellor Scholz travels to Sweden for talks with Nordic leaders

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to hold talks with the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden on the first day of his two-day visit to Sweden.

13 May 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY-NIGERIA (TV)

Prince Harry and Meghan travel to Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s will travel to Nigeria's commercial city of Lagos as part of their first trip to Africa's most populous nation. The couple will attend a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception, and a polo fundraiser for an NGO they support.

12 May

FASHION-GUCCI/ (PIX)

Gucci designer Sabato de Sarno brings his first cruise show to London

Gucci's creative director Sabato de Sarno holds his first cruise collection show in London.

13 May

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/FREMAUX (PIX) (TV)

Cannes director meets the press on the eve of festival opener

Cannes director Thierry Fremaux meets the press on the eve of festival opener.

13 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/PREVIEW (TV)

What to expect from this year's Cannes Film Festival

A film critic talks us through the key movies, events and stars at this year's Cannes Film Festival, which opens on Tuesday May 14.

13 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

PEOPLE-SCHUMACHER/WATCHES (TV)

Schumacher's watches up for sale at Christie's auction in Geneva

Eight watches from the collection of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher will go under the hammer at Christie's auction in Geneva on May 13. A unique Audemars Piguet watch with Schumacher's helmet and the Ferrari symbol is expected to reach over 150,000 CHF. The estimate on a one off F.P. Journe watch is 1 - 2 million CHF.

13 May 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARCHEGOS-FRAUD/TIMELINE

Timeline: How the Archegos Capital fire sale went down

How Bill Hwang's business melted down.

13 May 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-COURT/ (TV)

U.S. Supreme Court issues orders

U.S. Supreme Court issues orders in pending appeals.

13 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/NEW YORK (PIX) (TV)

Donald Trump's criminal trial over hush money payment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star continues in New York.

13 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

ARCHEGOS-FRAUD/

Fraud trial of Archegos' Bill Hwang over $36 billion firm's collapse begins

Bill Hwang's fraud trial over the collapse of his $36 billion Archegos Capital Management LP is expected to begin in Manhattan federal court, Former Archegos Chief Financial Officer Patrick Halligan is also expected to go on trial, which is expected to last up to eight weeks, although there are no proceedings on Fridays.

13 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

INDIA-SPICES/MDH-EVEREST (PIX)

FACTBOX-Who are the two iconic Indian spice brands under scrutiny?

A factbox on Indian spice brands which are facing global regulatory scrutiny after allegations of contamination from Hong Kong.

13 May 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

INDIA-SPICES/QUALITY (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Before global scrutiny, Indian spice maker MDH faced many US rejections

Popular Indian spice brand MDH, under scrutiny for alleged contamination in some products, has since 2021 seen an average 14.5% of its U.S. shipments rejected due to the presence of bacteria, a Reuters analysis of U.S. regulatory data found.

13 May 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

USA-OIL/RENEWABLE DIESEL (PIX)

Renewable diesel glut hits US refiner profits, threatens nascent industry

A rush by U.S. fuel makers to recalibrate their plants to produce renewable diesel has created a supply glut for the low-emissions fuel, hammering profit margins for refiners like Valero and threatening to tank a young industry that has already faced some plant closures.

13 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT