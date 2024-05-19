May 19, 2024 at 02:00 am EDT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS/

Ukraine says Russian shelling targets civilians in Kharkiv region

KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) Ukraine said Russian shelling targeted civilians in two cities in the northeastern region of Kharkiv on Saturday while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported successes by troops fighting a renewed Russian assault there.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/

Israel pushes further into parts of north Gaza; new cracks in Netanyahu coalition

CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) Israeli troops and tanks pushed on Saturday into parts of a congested northern Gaza Strip district that they had previously skirted in the more than seven-month-old war, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, medics and residents said.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP-GUNS/

Trump pledges to 'roll back' Biden gun rules, fire ATF chief at NRA rally

DALLAS (Reuters) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pledged to unravel gun regulations put in place by Democratic President Joe Biden during a lengthy speech to the National Rifle Association on Saturday, during which he accepted the influential group's endorsement.

USA-COURT-ALITO/

US flag is sacred, White House says, amid flap involving Supreme Court's Alito

A report about a U.S. flag flying upside-down in January 2021 outside Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's home caused a furor in Washington, with the White House saying on Friday President Joe Biden believes the flag is sacred and a senior senator calling for Alito to step aside from two key cases.

BUSINESS

INDONESIA-STARLINK/

Musk arrives in Indonesia's Bali for planned Starlink launch

JAKARTA (Reuters) Tycoon Elon Musk arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali on Sunday ahead of the planned launch of SpaceX's Starlink internet service, which the Indonesian government hopes will boost internet penetration and health services in remote parts of the sprawling archipelago.

M-S-WEBSITE/

Britain's M&S apologises after website and app hit by 'technical issue'

LONDON (Reuters) British retailer Marks & Spencer apologised to customers on Saturday after its website and app went offline for several hours because of a "technical issue".

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-OH-CANADA-DIRECTOR/

Director Paul Schrader knew from start that 'New Hollywood' would change cinema

CANNES, France (Reuters) Director Paul Schrader said on Saturday that he knew back in the late 1960s that he and contemporaries in the "New Hollywood" movement, several of whom are also at this year's Cannes Film Festival, were changing the industry forever.

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-THE-ENTERTAINMENT-SYSTEM-IS-DOWN/

'Triangle of Sadness' director launches stuck-on-a-plane dark comedy at Cannes

CANNES, France (Reuters) Ruben Ostlund, two-time winner of the Cannes Film Festival's top prize and last year's jury president, returned to the festival in southern France to launch his next project on Saturday, a dark comedy about being stuck on a plane with no distractions.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ROME/

Tennis-Swiatek brushes Sabalenka aside to win third Italian Open title

ROME (Reuters) Iga Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-3 to win her third Italian Open title on Saturday as the Pole came out on top once again in a battle between the top two in the women's rankings following her Madrid Open triumph earlier this month.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV-REPORT/

Soccer-Liverpool fans say sad farewell to 'one of us' Klopp

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) Liverpool fans were bidding farewell to their charismatic manager Juergen Klopp on Sunday with songs, murals and other tributes to an eight-year reign that brought the glory days back to one of England's greatest clubs.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-POLITICS/PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan opposition party holds protest ahead of inauguration of new president

The small opposition Taiwan People's Party holds a protest in front of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei a day before the inauguration of Lai Ching-te as Taiwan's next president.

Dozens are expected to attend.

19 May

USA-TRUMP/TESTIMONY

FACTBOX - High-profile U.S. trials where defendants took the stand

If Donald Trump testifies this week at his trial on charges of faking business records to hide a hush money payment, he won't be the first high profile white collar defendant in recent years to do so.

19 May

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden speaks to Morehouse College graduates during commencement ceremony

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to Morehouse College graduates during commencement ceremony.

19 May

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/EMILIA PEREZ (PIX) (TV)

Selena Gomez attends Cannes press conference for 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez and her "Emilia Perez" co-stars and director Jacques Audiard attend the film's Cannes press conference.

19 May

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/WOMEN IN MOTION (PIX) (TV)

Stars gather for Kering's Women in Motion dinner party in Cannes

Stars gather for Kering's Women in Motion dinner party in Cannes.

19 May

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

BLUE ORIGIN-LAUNCH/ (TV)

Blue Origin scheduled to resume space tourist flights after near 2-year pause

Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin is scheduled to resume flights to space on Sunday, ending a near two-year pause of crewed operations following a 2022 mission failure.

The NS-25 mission will have six crew members, including former Air Force Captain Ed Dwight, the first Black astronaut candidate in the United States.

19 May

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/POWELL

(VIA PRE-RECORDED VIDEO) Fed's Powell speaks to GWU Commencement ceremony

(VIA PRE-RECORDED VIDEO) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives commencement remarks before the Georgetown Law Commencement Ceremony, in Washington.

19 May