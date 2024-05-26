Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 AM GMT/02:00 AM ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/
Gaza ceasefire talks could soon resume but Israel-Hamas war rages on
CAIRO (Reuters) Prospects for a resumption of mediated Gaza ceasefire talks grew on Saturday although Israel carried out new attacks in which Palestinian medics said more than 40 people were killed.
CHINA-TAIWAN/
After China drills, Taiwan president again offers talks
TAIPEI (Reuters) Taiwan President Lai Ching-te again offered talks with China on Sunday following two days of Chinese war games near the island, saying he looked forward to enhancing mutual understanding and reconciliation.
U.S.
USA-ELECTION-TRUMP/
Trump booed and heckled by raucous crowd at Libertarian convention
WASHINGTON (Reuters) Presidential candidate Donald Trump was booed and heckled by many in a raucous audience at the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday night, a marked change from the adulation he receives at rallies from his fervently loyal supporters.
USA-ELECTION-FLOYD/
Four years after George Floyd killing, police reform slow to follow
Stevante Clark felt a glimmer of hope when racial justice protests swept the globe in 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd.
BUSINESS
TESLA-COMPENSATION-MUSK/
Tesla shareholders advised to reject Musk's $56 billion pay
Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said on Saturday it has urged Tesla shareholders to reject a $56 billion pay package for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, which if passed would be the largest pay package for a CEO in corporate America.
G7-FINANCE-BANKS-RUSSIA/
European banks in Russia face 'awful lot of risk', Yellen says
STRESA, Italy U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters that European banks face growing risks operating in Russia and the U.S. is looking at strengthening its secondary sanctions on banks found to be aiding transactions for Russia's war effort.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-RICHARD-SHERMAN/
Mary Poppins songwriter Richard Sherman dies at age 95
Richard Sherman, 95, a man behind famed Disney songs that delighted generations, such as "It's a Small World (After all)" and Mary Poppins' songs "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "Chim Chim Cher-ee" and "Spoon full of Sugar" died on Saturday, the Walt Disney Co announced on its website.
FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-AWARDS-ANORA/
Exotic dancer drama 'Anora' wins Cannes Film Festival's top prize
CANNES, France (Reuters) "Anora," a darkly funny and touching drama about a young exotic dancer who becomes involved with a Russian oligarch's son, won the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, on Saturday.
SPORTS
FOOTBALL-NFL-PRICE/
Veteran C Billy Price (blood clot) announces retirement
Former first-round draft pick Billy Price announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday morning due to the potential of complications from a blood clot.
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/
Tennis-Alcaraz looks to ease injury doubts with fast start at Roland Garros
PARIS (Reuters) World number three Carlos Alcaraz returns to the French Open hoping to banish memories of the severe cramps that stopped his title charge in 2023 but will first need to address doubts caused by a recent injury when he plays J.J. Wolf on Sunday.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
SAFRICA-ELECTION/ (PIX)
PREVIEW-South African election could spell the end of ANC dominance
South Africans will vote on Wednesday with widespread anger over power cuts, joblessness and corruption threatening to end the dominance of the African National Congress, thirty years after Nelson Mandela led it into power.
Reuters previews an election in which the ANC has never looked so likely to lose its parliamentary majority.
26 May
UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO
NATO chief visits Bulgaria
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg takes part in the Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bulgaria's capital Sofia.
He gives a joint press conference with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev
27 May
EU-FOREIGN/ (TV)
EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels
EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels over two days. On the first day ministers will discuss the Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the security situation in the Middle East.
27 May
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
EU-CROPS/
EU crop monitor updates yield forecasts
EU crop monitoring service MARS to update its yield forecasts and analye growing conditions in a monthly report.
27 May
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-LIVESTOCK/WOAH
World animal health body holds annual meeting
World animal health body WOAH holds annual meeting in Paris amid concern about the spread of bird flu to other species, including humans.
27 May