May 26, 2024 at 02:04 am EDT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 AM GMT/02:00 AM ET.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/

Gaza ceasefire talks could soon resume but Israel-Hamas war rages on

CAIRO (Reuters) Prospects for a resumption of mediated Gaza ceasefire talks grew on Saturday although Israel carried out new attacks in which Palestinian medics said more than 40 people were killed.

CHINA-TAIWAN/

After China drills, Taiwan president again offers talks

TAIPEI (Reuters) Taiwan President Lai Ching-te again offered talks with China on Sunday following two days of Chinese war games near the island, saying he looked forward to enhancing mutual understanding and reconciliation.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP/

Trump booed and heckled by raucous crowd at Libertarian convention

WASHINGTON (Reuters) Presidential candidate Donald Trump was booed and heckled by many in a raucous audience at the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday night, a marked change from the adulation he receives at rallies from his fervently loyal supporters.

USA-ELECTION-FLOYD/

Four years after George Floyd killing, police reform slow to follow

Stevante Clark felt a glimmer of hope when racial justice protests swept the globe in 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd.

BUSINESS

TESLA-COMPENSATION-MUSK/

Tesla shareholders advised to reject Musk's $56 billion pay

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said on Saturday it has urged Tesla shareholders to reject a $56 billion pay package for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, which if passed would be the largest pay package for a CEO in corporate America.

G7-FINANCE-BANKS-RUSSIA/

European banks in Russia face 'awful lot of risk', Yellen says

STRESA, Italy U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters that European banks face growing risks operating in Russia and the U.S. is looking at strengthening its secondary sanctions on banks found to be aiding transactions for Russia's war effort.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RICHARD-SHERMAN/

Mary Poppins songwriter Richard Sherman dies at age 95

Richard Sherman, 95, a man behind famed Disney songs that delighted generations, such as "It's a Small World (After all)" and Mary Poppins' songs "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "Chim Chim Cher-ee" and "Spoon full of Sugar" died on Saturday, the Walt Disney Co announced on its website.

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-AWARDS-ANORA/

Exotic dancer drama 'Anora' wins Cannes Film Festival's top prize

CANNES, France (Reuters) "Anora," a darkly funny and touching drama about a young exotic dancer who becomes involved with a Russian oligarch's son, won the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, on Saturday.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-PRICE/

Veteran C Billy Price (blood clot) announces retirement

Former first-round draft pick Billy Price announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday morning due to the potential of complications from a blood clot.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis-Alcaraz looks to ease injury doubts with fast start at Roland Garros

PARIS (Reuters) World number three Carlos Alcaraz returns to the French Open hoping to banish memories of the severe cramps that stopped his title charge in 2023 but will first need to address doubts caused by a recent injury when he plays J.J. Wolf on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SAFRICA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

PREVIEW-South African election could spell the end of ANC dominance

South Africans will vote on Wednesday with widespread anger over power cuts, joblessness and corruption threatening to end the dominance of the African National Congress, thirty years after Nelson Mandela led it into power.

Reuters previews an election in which the ANC has never looked so likely to lose its parliamentary majority.

26 May

UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

NATO chief visits Bulgaria

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg takes part in the Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Bulgaria's capital Sofia.

He gives a joint press conference with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

27 May

EU-FOREIGN/ (TV)

EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels

EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels over two days. On the first day ministers will discuss the Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the security situation in the Middle East.

27 May

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EU-CROPS/

EU crop monitor updates yield forecasts

EU crop monitoring service MARS to update its yield forecasts and analye growing conditions in a monthly report.

27 May

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-LIVESTOCK/WOAH

World animal health body holds annual meeting

World animal health body WOAH holds annual meeting in Paris amid concern about the spread of bird flu to other species, including humans.

27 May