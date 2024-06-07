Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 am GMT/ 2 pm SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE
China's exports rise solidly, but slower imports temper outlook
China's exports grew more quickly and for a second month in May, suggesting factory owners are managing to find buyers overseas and providing some relief to the economy as it battles to mount a durable recovery.
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/
Israeli strike on UN school kills dozens in Gaza
Israel hit a Gaza school on Thursday with what it described as a targeted airstrike on up to 30 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters inside, and a Hamas official said 40 people were killed including women and children sheltering at the U.N. site.
U.S.
USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-TARIFFS
Trump suggests tariffs against nations including China over illegal immigration
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he may impose tariffs on countries, including China, that do not curb the flow of undocumented immigrants from their territory to the United States, if he wins the U.S. election in November.
USA-BIDEN/HUNTER
Hunter Biden's sister-in-law says she found, threw away, his gun
Hunter Biden's sister-in-law testified on Thursday that she found his gun and threw it away out of fear of his spiraling addiction, potentially bolstering prosecutors' case that President Joe Biden's son broke a law barring illegal drug users from owning firearms.
BUSINESS
JAPAN-ECONOMY/SPENDING
Japan consumer spending rises in April for first time in 14 months
Japanese household spending rose for the first time in 14 months in April from the year earlier, data showed on Friday, although the tepid growth showed consumers remained reluctant to loosen their purse-strings in the face of higher prices.
US-ANTITRUST/AI
US sets stage for antitrust probes into Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia
The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have reached a deal that clears the way for potential antitrust investigations into the dominant roles that Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia play in the artificial intelligence industry, according to a source familiar with the matter.
LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT
DDAY-ANNIVERSARY/
At D-Day commemoration, Biden pledges continued Ukraine support
U.S. President Joe Biden made an impassioned call for the defence of freedom and democracy at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy on Thursday, urging Western powers to stay the course with Ukraine and not surrender to Russian tyranny.
NETFLIX-APP/
Netflix tests biggest TV app redesign in 10 years
Netflix started rolling out the first major revamp of its television app in a decade on Thursday, testing changes designed to help viewers more quickly decide what they want to watch.
SPORTS
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/
Tennis-Swiatek, Paolini set up Paris final showdown
Iga Swiatek moved closer to a third successive French Open title by cruising past American third seed Coco Gauff on Thursday and she will play Jasmine Paolini in the final after the Italian downed Mirra Andreeva.
CRICKET-T20-USA-PAK/
Cricket-U.S. stun Pakistan in Super Over to seal famous win
The United States beat Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas on Thursday to achieve one of the biggest upsets in Twenty20 World Cup history and secure their second win of the tournament.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
SOUTHCHINASEA-PHILIPPINES/
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson holds press conference
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson holds press conference to discuss outcome of marine scientific survey of Sabina shoal in South China Sea.
7 Jun 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT
TURKEY-EDUCATION/ERDOGAN
Turkey's Erdogan speaks at event to present the government's new education plans
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to speak at an event in an Istanbul high school to present what the government has dubbed "The Turkish Century Education Model", amid secularist concerns about a new school curriculum which they see as increasing the role of religion in education.
7 Jun 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT
IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA
Quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting
Fifth and final day of a quarterly meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors.
7 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
USA-TRUMP/VICE PRESIDENT (PIX)
As Trump narrows VP search, his short list is nearly all men
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has narrowed and accelerated his search for vice president in recent weeks, according to several people who talk to him or his closest advisers. One common characteristic among the top contenders? They're all men.
7 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-BIDEN/HUNTER-CHARGES (PIX) (TV)
Hunter Biden's trial on criminal gun charges
Joe Biden's son Hunter trial on criminal gun charges continues in Wilmington, Delaware.
7 Jun 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
ABBVIE-HUMIRA/BIOSIMILARS
Cheaper versions of $7,000 per month arthritis drug Humira stall out, driving concerns over biosimilars
AbbVie’s top-selling arthritis drug Humira has held onto more than 80% of patients after facing nine lower-priced rivals in the U.S. in the last year, raising questions about whether the market for prescription biosimilars can survive in its current form, drug pricing experts and analysts say. Humira, which lists for almost $7,000 a month, is the first top-selling drug to compete with such near copies, called biosimilars. But after their launch last year, middlemen determined patient access with little incentive for doctors to switch patients, they said.
7 Jun 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
GERMANY-ECONOMY/
Lindner and Nagel speak at finance event in Berlin
7 Jun 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
MARKETS-FLOWS/BAML
Bank of America weekly "Flow Show"
A weekly look at global investor flows from Bank of America Global Research.
7 Jun 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT
MEXICO-ECONOMY/INFLATION
Mexico-Inflation Final
Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI reports inflation data for the prior April. Economists polled by Reuters expect 12-month inflation to reach 4.63%, up from 4.42% in the previous month.
7 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
7 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
CANADA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT
Canada-Employment
7 Jun 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
US-ANTITRUST/AI (EXPLAINER)
Explainer – What concerns US antitrust regulators about AI?
The artificial intelligence boom driven by Big Tech has U.S. antitrust enforcers concerned about business practices by entrenched players that they worry could stifle competition in the burgeoning space.
7 Jun 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
USA-SOLAR/TARIFFS-DECISION
US ITC to make preliminary determination in solar trade case
The U.S. International Trade Commission will vote on whether to proceed with an investigation into whether solar panel imports from four Southeast Asian countries are harming domestic manufacturers.
7 Jun 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
USDA-TRADE/LIVESTOCK
USDA issues Livestock and Meat Trade International Trade data for April
USDA issues Livestock and Meat Trade International Trade data for April.
7 Jun 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
USA-ECONOMY/WEALTH
Federal Reserve issues Flow of Funds accounts for Q1 2024
Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2024, in Washington.
7 Jun 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
USA-FED/COOK
Federal Reserve Board Governor Cook gives commencement address at UDC
Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives commencement address before the Girls Global Academy 2024 Commencement Ceremony, at the University of the District of Columbia.
7 Jun 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
USA-RIGS/BAKERHUGHES (GRAPHIC)
U.S. weekly oil and gas rig count data released by Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes releases weekly data detailing the number of oil and gas rigs deployed in the United States & Canada.
7 Jun 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE-DEFENCE (TV)
Zelenskiy visits French defence ministry
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits KNDS military equipment factory in Versailles and addresses the media.
7 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT