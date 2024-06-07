Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 am GMT/ 2 pm SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE

China's exports rise solidly, but slower imports temper outlook

China's exports grew more quickly and for a second month in May, suggesting factory owners are managing to find buyers overseas and providing some relief to the economy as it battles to mount a durable recovery.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/

Israeli strike on UN school kills dozens in Gaza

Israel hit a Gaza school on Thursday with what it described as a targeted airstrike on up to 30 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters inside, and a Hamas official said 40 people were killed including women and children sheltering at the U.N. site.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-TARIFFS

Trump suggests tariffs against nations including China over illegal immigration

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he may impose tariffs on countries, including China, that do not curb the flow of undocumented immigrants from their territory to the United States, if he wins the U.S. election in November.

USA-BIDEN/HUNTER

Hunter Biden's sister-in-law says she found, threw away, his gun

Hunter Biden's sister-in-law testified on Thursday that she found his gun and threw it away out of fear of his spiraling addiction, potentially bolstering prosecutors' case that President Joe Biden's son broke a law barring illegal drug users from owning firearms.

BUSINESS

JAPAN-ECONOMY/SPENDING

Japan consumer spending rises in April for first time in 14 months

Japanese household spending rose for the first time in 14 months in April from the year earlier, data showed on Friday, although the tepid growth showed consumers remained reluctant to loosen their purse-strings in the face of higher prices.

US-ANTITRUST/AI

US sets stage for antitrust probes into Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia

The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have reached a deal that clears the way for potential antitrust investigations into the dominant roles that Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia play in the artificial intelligence industry, according to a source familiar with the matter.

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

DDAY-ANNIVERSARY/

At D-Day commemoration, Biden pledges continued Ukraine support

U.S. President Joe Biden made an impassioned call for the defence of freedom and democracy at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy on Thursday, urging Western powers to stay the course with Ukraine and not surrender to Russian tyranny.

NETFLIX-APP/

Netflix tests biggest TV app redesign in 10 years

Netflix started rolling out the first major revamp of its television app in a decade on Thursday, testing changes designed to help viewers more quickly decide what they want to watch.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis-Swiatek, Paolini set up Paris final showdown

Iga Swiatek moved closer to a third successive French Open title by cruising past American third seed Coco Gauff on Thursday and she will play Jasmine Paolini in the final after the Italian downed Mirra Andreeva.

CRICKET-T20-USA-PAK/

Cricket-U.S. stun Pakistan in Super Over to seal famous win

The United States beat Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas on Thursday to achieve one of the biggest upsets in Twenty20 World Cup history and secure their second win of the tournament.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SOUTHCHINASEA-PHILIPPINES/

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson holds press conference

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson holds press conference to discuss outcome of marine scientific survey of Sabina shoal in South China Sea.

7 Jun 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

TURKEY-EDUCATION/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at event to present the government's new education plans

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to speak at an event in an Istanbul high school to present what the government has dubbed "The Turkish Century Education Model", amid secularist concerns about a new school curriculum which they see as increasing the role of religion in education.

7 Jun 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

Quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting

Fifth and final day of a quarterly meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors.

7 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/VICE PRESIDENT (PIX)

As Trump narrows VP search, his short list is nearly all men

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has narrowed and accelerated his search for vice president in recent weeks, according to several people who talk to him or his closest advisers. One common characteristic among the top contenders? They're all men.

7 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/HUNTER-CHARGES (PIX) (TV)

Hunter Biden's trial on criminal gun charges

Joe Biden's son Hunter trial on criminal gun charges continues in Wilmington, Delaware.

7 Jun 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ABBVIE-HUMIRA/BIOSIMILARS

Cheaper versions of $7,000 per month arthritis drug Humira stall out, driving concerns over biosimilars

AbbVie’s top-selling arthritis drug Humira has held onto more than 80% of patients after facing nine lower-priced rivals in the U.S. in the last year, raising questions about whether the market for prescription biosimilars can survive in its current form, drug pricing experts and analysts say. Humira, which lists for almost $7,000 a month, is the first top-selling drug to compete with such near copies, called biosimilars. But after their launch last year, middlemen determined patient access with little incentive for doctors to switch patients, they said.

7 Jun 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GERMANY-ECONOMY/

Lindner and Nagel speak at finance event in Berlin

7 Jun 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

MARKETS-FLOWS/BAML

Bank of America weekly "Flow Show"

A weekly look at global investor flows from Bank of America Global Research.

7 Jun 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/INFLATION

Mexico-Inflation Final

Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI reports inflation data for the prior April. Economists polled by Reuters expect 12-month inflation to reach 4.63%, up from 4.42% in the previous month.

7 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CANADA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT

Canada-Employment

7 Jun 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

US-ANTITRUST/AI (EXPLAINER)

Explainer – What concerns US antitrust regulators about AI?

The artificial intelligence boom driven by Big Tech has U.S. antitrust enforcers concerned about business practices by entrenched players that they worry could stifle competition in the burgeoning space.

7 Jun 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-SOLAR/TARIFFS-DECISION

US ITC to make preliminary determination in solar trade case

The U.S. International Trade Commission will vote on whether to proceed with an investigation into whether solar panel imports from four Southeast Asian countries are harming domestic manufacturers.

7 Jun 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USDA-TRADE/LIVESTOCK

USDA issues Livestock and Meat Trade International Trade data for April

USDA issues Livestock and Meat Trade International Trade data for April.

7 Jun 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/WEALTH

Federal Reserve issues Flow of Funds accounts for Q1 2024

Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2024, in Washington.

7 Jun 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/COOK

Federal Reserve Board Governor Cook gives commencement address at UDC

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives commencement address before the Girls Global Academy 2024 Commencement Ceremony, at the University of the District of Columbia.

7 Jun 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-RIGS/BAKERHUGHES (GRAPHIC)

U.S. weekly oil and gas rig count data released by Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes releases weekly data detailing the number of oil and gas rigs deployed in the United States & Canada.

7 Jun 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE-DEFENCE (TV)

Zelenskiy visits French defence ministry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits KNDS military equipment factory in Versailles and addresses the media.

7 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT