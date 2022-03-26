REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR

EU's Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran very close

DOHA, March 26 - The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday that Iran and world powers were very close to agreement on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, which would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting tough sanctions.

UKRAINE-CRISIS

As Ukraine forces counter near Kyiv, Russia scales back goals

MARIUPOL/LVIV, Ukraine, March 26 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pushed for further talks with Russia as Moscow signalled it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east after attacks elsewhere stalled.

U.S.

UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND

Biden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech

WARSAW, March 26 - U.S. President Joe Biden will argue in a speech in Poland on Saturday that the "free world" opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

USA-FCC/SECURITY

U.S. FCC adds Russia's Kaspersky, China telecom firms to national security threat list

WASHINGTON, March 25 - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday added Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp 0728.HK and China Mobile International USA 0941.HK to its list of communications equipment and service providers deemed threats to U.S. national security.

BUSINESS

Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin, says Russia's former president Medvedev

It is "foolish" to believe that Western sanctions against Russian businesses could have any effect on the Moscow government, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Friday.f

ARGENTINA-IMF/AGREEMENT

IMF board signs off $44 bln Argentina debt deal, warns on risk

LONDON/NEW YORK, March 25 - The board of the International Monetary Fund approved on Friday a new program with Argentina for about $44 billion, the IMF said, but acknowledged that it comes with "exceptionally high" risks.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-TAYLOR HAWKINS

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies, aged 50

March 26 - Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of American rock band Foo Fighters, has died aged 50, the band announced late on Friday.

AWARDS-OSCARS/GOVERNORS

Oscars weekend kicks off with honors for Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover

LOS ANGELES, March 25 - Hollywood ushered in the Academy Awards weekend by bestowing honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson and other movie industry veterans on Friday, for their decades of film and humanitarian work.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-SAUDI

Motor racing-Saudi Grand Prix to go ahead despite Houthi attacks say organisers

JEDDAH, March 25 - Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go ahead after teams received safety assurances and drivers met for more than four hours following attacks on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit on Friday.

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG-VEN

Soccer-Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, March 25 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi paid tribute to Argentina fans in what could be their last home game before November’s World Cup finals and said the raucous support in their 3-0 win over Venezuela was vital in preserving his happiness.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE

Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker

Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away. Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker.

CANADA-IMMIGRATION/TEMPORARY (PIX)

Impermanence nation: Canada's growing reliance on temp residents

Canada is increasingly relying on temporary residents to meet its labour force needs. They grow the country's crops, care for its oldest and youngest residents and fill positions from factories and bakeries to universities and hospitals.

27 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

28 Mar

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released by the EIA and API

A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute. The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade group.

28 Mar

29 Mar

A.G. BARR-RESULTS/

A.G. Barr full year results

Scottish drinks maker A.G. Barr will report higher annual profit, helped by lockdown-fuelled demand for soft drinks like Irn-Bru and cocktail mixer Funkin. Investors will closely watch for any commentary on price hikes after record-breaking inflation and disruptions to businesses and supplies from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

29 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BELLWAY-RESULTS/

Bellway Interim Results

29 Mar 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

29 Mar 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MICRON-EARNINGS/

Micron Technology Second Quarter 2022 Results

Memory chips-maker Micorn Technology is expected to report nearly double net income in the second quarter, boosted by lower costs and increased demand for computers and electronics which use its chips. Analysts will be looking out for comments on suplpy and logistics hurdles in the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis.

29 Mar 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

LULULEMON-RESULTS/

Lululemon Athletica Inc Q4 2021 Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc is expected to report a rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its sportswear and athleisure apparel. Investors will lookout for comments on inventory shortages due to supply chain disruptions, production in Vietnam factories, impact of Omicron and pandemic-related restrictions.

29 Mar 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT