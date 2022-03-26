REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of
news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect
https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
IRAN-NUCLEAR
EU's Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran very close
DOHA, March 26 - The European Union's top diplomat Josep
Borrell said on Saturday that Iran and world powers were very
close to agreement on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, which
would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting
tough sanctions.
UKRAINE-CRISIS
As Ukraine forces counter near Kyiv, Russia scales back
goals
MARIUPOL/LVIV, Ukraine, March 26 - Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy pushed for further talks with Russia as
Moscow signalled it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on
territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east
after attacks elsewhere stalled.
U.S.
UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND
Biden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in
Poland speech
WARSAW, March 26 - U.S. President Joe Biden will argue in a
speech in Poland on Saturday that the "free world" opposes
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major
economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House
said.
USA-FCC/SECURITY
U.S. FCC adds Russia's Kaspersky, China telecom firms to
national security threat list
WASHINGTON, March 25 - The Federal Communications Commission
(FCC) on Friday added Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom
(Americas) Corp 0728.HK and China Mobile International USA
0941.HK to its list of communications equipment and service
providers deemed threats to U.S. national security.
BUSINESS
Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin, says Russia's former
president Medvedev
It is "foolish" to believe that Western sanctions against
Russian businesses could have any effect on the Moscow
government, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security
council Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Friday.f
ARGENTINA-IMF/AGREEMENT
IMF board signs off $44 bln Argentina debt deal, warns on
risk
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 25 - The board of the International
Monetary Fund approved on Friday a new program with Argentina
for about $44 billion, the IMF said, but acknowledged that it
comes with "exceptionally high" risks.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-TAYLOR HAWKINS
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies, aged 50
March 26 - Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of American rock band
Foo Fighters, has died aged 50, the band announced late on
Friday.
AWARDS-OSCARS/GOVERNORS
Oscars weekend kicks off with honors for Samuel L. Jackson,
Danny Glover
LOS ANGELES, March 25 - Hollywood ushered in the Academy
Awards weekend by bestowing honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson
and other movie industry veterans on Friday, for their decades
of film and humanitarian work.
SPORTS
MOTOR-F1-SAUDI
Motor racing-Saudi Grand Prix to go ahead despite Houthi
attacks say organisers
JEDDAH, March 25 - Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
will go ahead after teams received safety assurances and drivers
met for more than four hours following attacks on an oil
facility near the Jeddah street circuit on Friday.
SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG-VEN
Soccer-Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before
World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, March 25 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi paid tribute
to Argentina fans in what could be their last home game before
November’s World Cup finals and said the raucous support in
their 3-0 win over Venezuela was vital in preserving his
happiness.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE
Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker
Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a
firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away.
Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a
possible cash offer for Ted Baker.
CANADA-IMMIGRATION/TEMPORARY (PIX)
Impermanence nation: Canada's growing reliance on temp
residents
Canada is increasingly relying on temporary residents to
meet its labour force needs. They grow the country's crops, care
for its oldest and youngest residents and fill positions from
factories and bakeries to universities and hospitals.
27 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE
Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker
Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a
firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away.
Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a
possible cash offer for Ted Baker.
28 Mar
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released
by the EIA and API
A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude
and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute.
The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly
calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to
move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on
Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the
week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA
is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade
group.
28 Mar
TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE
Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker
Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a
firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away.
Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a
possible cash offer for Ted Baker.
29 Mar
A.G. BARR-RESULTS/
A.G. Barr full year results
Scottish drinks maker A.G. Barr will report higher annual
profit, helped by lockdown-fuelled demand for soft drinks like
Irn-Bru and cocktail mixer Funkin. Investors will closely watch
for any commentary on price hikes after record-breaking
inflation and disruptions to businesses and supplies from the
Russia-Ukraine conflict.
29 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
BELLWAY-RESULTS/
Bellway Interim Results
29 Mar 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL: US weekly oil and product inventories, weekly data
issued by EIA, API
An extended version of the poll issued initially on Monday.
The poll gives analyst forecasts on weekly crude and product
inventories that are released by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (part of the U.S. Department of Energy) and the
American Petroleum Institute. The API is a trade group.
Both are potentially market moving. The API data is released on
Tuesday, the EIA data on Wednesday, unless there is a U.S.
public holiday in the week prior to the release. If that is the
case, then the API and EIA release is delayed a day (ie API on
Wednesday and EIA on Thursday).
29 Mar 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
MICRON-EARNINGS/
Micron Technology Second Quarter 2022 Results
Memory chips-maker Micorn Technology is expected to report
nearly double net income in the second quarter, boosted by lower
costs and increased demand for computers and electronics which
use its chips. Analysts will be looking out for comments on
suplpy and logistics hurdles in the wake of Russia-Ukraine
crisis.
29 Mar 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
LULULEMON-RESULTS/
Lululemon Athletica Inc Q4 2021 Earnings
Lululemon Athletica Inc is expected to report a rise in
fourth-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its
sportswear and athleisure apparel. Investors will lookout for
comments on inventory shortages due to supply chain disruptions,
production in Vietnam factories, impact of Omicron and
pandemic-related restrictions.
29 Mar 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT