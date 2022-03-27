REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of
news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect
https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
CHINA-CRASH
China finds second black box of crashed plane - state media
BEIJING, March 27 - Recovery crews on Sunday found the
second black box - the flight data recorder - from the wreckage
of a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS Boeing 737-800 jet that
crashed into a mountainside in southern China.
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Ukraine calls for more arms, says Russia destroying fuel and
food depots
LVIV, Ukraine, March 27 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has
urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to
fend off Russian forces as his government said Moscow's forces
were targeting the country's fuel and food depots.
U.S.
IRAN-NUCLEAR
U.S. envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent
DOHA, March 27 - U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley
said on Sunday he was not confident that a nuclear deal between
world powers and Iran was imminent, dampening expectations after
11 months of talks in Vienna that have stalled.
UKRAINE-CRISIS/BLINKEN-REGIMECHANGE
U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken
says
JERUSALEM, March 27 - The United States has no strategy of
regime change for Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told
reporters on Sunday after President Joe Biden said Russian
President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power".
BUSINESS
CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-PROFITS
China industrial profit up but mired in single-digit growth
BEIJING, March 27 - Profit growth at China's industrial
firms accelerated in the first two months of the year in line
with other signs of momentum in the economy, although the
outlook is clouded by domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and the war in
Ukraine.
UKRAINE CRISIS/INDIA
India leans toward continued import of Russian coking coal
-minister
NEW DELHI, March 27 - India is leaning toward continuing to
import coking coal from Russia, the steel minister said on
Sunday, seeming to buck a global trend to shun Moscow over its
invasion of Ukraine.
ENTERTAINMENT
AWARDS-OSCARS
Streaming showdown and a ceremony shakeup set stage for
Oscar Sunday
LOS ANGELES, March 27 - A dark Western, "The Power of the
Dog," will battle feel-good deaf family drama "CODA" for the
film industry's top honor on Sunday when, free of last year's
pandemic restrictions, a large Hollywood crowd gathers for the
Academy Awards.
SPORTS
TENNIS-MIAMI
Tennis-Defending Miami champion Hurkacz advances, Medvedev
stops Murray, Osaka gets walkover
Hubert Hurkacz unleashed 17 aces to topple France's Arthur
Rinderknech 7-6(5) 6-2 and keep his title defence going at the
Miami Open on Saturday as world number two Daniil Medvedev sent
twice winner Andy Murray packing and Naomi Osaka advanced on a
walkover.
CRICKET-WORLDCUP/WOMEN
S Africa break Indian hearts as England, Windies make semis
WELLINGTON, March 27 - Holders England won their last group
match in style and West Indies benefited from South Africa's
thrilling victory over India on Sunday to make the Women's World
Cup semi-finals.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
CANADA-IMMIGRATION/TEMPORARY (PIX)
Impermanence nation: Canada's growing reliance on temp
residents
Canada is increasingly relying on temporary residents to
meet its labour force needs. They grow the country's crops, care
for its oldest and youngest residents and fill positions from
factories and bakeries to universities and hospitals.
27 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released
by the EIA and API
A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude
and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute.
The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly
calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to
move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on
Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the
week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA
is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade
group.
28 Mar
A.G. BARR-RESULTS/
A.G. Barr full year results
Scottish drinks maker A.G. Barr will report higher annual
profit, helped by lockdown-fuelled demand for soft drinks like
Irn-Bru and cocktail mixer Funkin. Investors will closely watch
for any commentary on price hikes after record-breaking
inflation and disruptions to businesses and supplies from the
Russia-Ukraine conflict.
29 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
BELLWAY-RESULTS/
Bellway Interim Results
29 Mar 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL: US weekly oil and product inventories, weekly data
issued by EIA, API
An extended version of the poll issued initially on Monday.
The poll gives analyst forecasts on weekly crude and product
inventories that are released by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (part of the U.S. Department of Energy) and the
American Petroleum Institute. The API is a trade group.
Both are potentially market moving. The API data is released on
Tuesday, the EIA data on Wednesday, unless there is a U.S.
public holiday in the week prior to the release. If that is the
case, then the API and EIA release is delayed a day (ie API on
Wednesday and EIA on Thursday).
29 Mar 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
MICRON-EARNINGS/
Micron Technology Second Quarter 2022 Results
Memory chips-maker Micorn Technology is expected to report
nearly double net income in the second quarter, boosted by lower
costs and increased demand for computers and electronics which
use its chips. Analysts will be looking out for comments on
suplpy and logistics hurdles in the wake of Russia-Ukraine
crisis.
29 Mar 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
LULULEMON-RESULTS/
Lululemon Athletica Inc Q4 2021 Earnings
Lululemon Athletica Inc is expected to report a rise in
fourth-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its
sportswear and athleisure apparel. Investors will lookout for
comments on inventory shortages due to supply chain disruptions,
production in Vietnam factories, impact of Omicron and
pandemic-related restrictions.
29 Mar 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT
USA-NATGAS/EIA (POLL)
POLL-U.S. natural gas stocks
A Reuters survey of analysts' expectations ahead of a weekly
issue of natural gas inventory data by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA). The data release is one of the
biggest fixtures on the natural gas trading calendar and
typically moves markets. The data is released on Wednesday, or
on Thursday if there is a public holiday in the previous week.
30 Mar
DOLLARAMA-RESULTS/
Dollarama Inc Q4 2022 Earnings
Canada's Dollarama is expected to post a rise in
fourth-quarter revenue, benefiting from strong demand over the
holiday season. Investors will be looking out for the discount
store operator's outlook for the year and comments on
current-quarter trends and supply chain issues.
30 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT