REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-CRASH

China finds second black box of crashed plane - state media

BEIJING, March 27 - Recovery crews on Sunday found the second black box - the flight data recorder - from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed into a mountainside in southern China.

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Ukraine calls for more arms, says Russia destroying fuel and food depots

LVIV, Ukraine, March 27 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces as his government said Moscow's forces were targeting the country's fuel and food depots.

U.S.

IRAN-NUCLEAR

U.S. envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent

DOHA, March 27 - U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran was imminent, dampening expectations after 11 months of talks in Vienna that have stalled.

UKRAINE-CRISIS/BLINKEN-REGIMECHANGE

U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says

JERUSALEM, March 27 - The United States has no strategy of regime change for Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Sunday after President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power".

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-PROFITS

China industrial profit up but mired in single-digit growth

BEIJING, March 27 - Profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in the first two months of the year in line with other signs of momentum in the economy, although the outlook is clouded by domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and the war in Ukraine.

UKRAINE CRISIS/INDIA

India leans toward continued import of Russian coking coal -minister

NEW DELHI, March 27 - India is leaning toward continuing to import coking coal from Russia, the steel minister said on Sunday, seeming to buck a global trend to shun Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS

Streaming showdown and a ceremony shakeup set stage for Oscar Sunday

LOS ANGELES, March 27 - A dark Western, "The Power of the Dog," will battle feel-good deaf family drama "CODA" for the film industry's top honor on Sunday when, free of last year's pandemic restrictions, a large Hollywood crowd gathers for the Academy Awards.

SPORTS

TENNIS-MIAMI

Tennis-Defending Miami champion Hurkacz advances, Medvedev stops Murray, Osaka gets walkover

Hubert Hurkacz unleashed 17 aces to topple France's Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(5) 6-2 and keep his title defence going at the Miami Open on Saturday as world number two Daniil Medvedev sent twice winner Andy Murray packing and Naomi Osaka advanced on a walkover.

CRICKET-WORLDCUP/WOMEN

S Africa break Indian hearts as England, Windies make semis

WELLINGTON, March 27 - Holders England won their last group match in style and West Indies benefited from South Africa's thrilling victory over India on Sunday to make the Women's World Cup semi-finals.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE

Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker

Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away. Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker.

27 Mar

CANADA-IMMIGRATION/TEMPORARY (PIX)

Impermanence nation: Canada's growing reliance on temp residents

Canada is increasingly relying on temporary residents to meet its labour force needs. They grow the country's crops, care for its oldest and youngest residents and fill positions from factories and bakeries to universities and hospitals.

27 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released by the EIA and API

A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute. The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade group.

28 Mar

A.G. BARR-RESULTS/

A.G. Barr full year results

Scottish drinks maker A.G. Barr will report higher annual profit, helped by lockdown-fuelled demand for soft drinks like Irn-Bru and cocktail mixer Funkin. Investors will closely watch for any commentary on price hikes after record-breaking inflation and disruptions to businesses and supplies from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

29 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BELLWAY-RESULTS/

Bellway Interim Results

29 Mar 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL: US weekly oil and product inventories, weekly data issued by EIA, API

An extended version of the poll issued initially on Monday. The poll gives analyst forecasts on weekly crude and product inventories that are released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (part of the U.S. Department of Energy) and the American Petroleum Institute. The API is a trade group. Both are potentially market moving. The API data is released on Tuesday, the EIA data on Wednesday, unless there is a U.S. public holiday in the week prior to the release. If that is the case, then the API and EIA release is delayed a day (ie API on Wednesday and EIA on Thursday).

29 Mar 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MICRON-EARNINGS/

Micron Technology Second Quarter 2022 Results

Memory chips-maker Micorn Technology is expected to report nearly double net income in the second quarter, boosted by lower costs and increased demand for computers and electronics which use its chips. Analysts will be looking out for comments on suplpy and logistics hurdles in the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis.

29 Mar 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

LULULEMON-RESULTS/

Lululemon Athletica Inc Q4 2021 Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc is expected to report a rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its sportswear and athleisure apparel. Investors will lookout for comments on inventory shortages due to supply chain disruptions, production in Vietnam factories, impact of Omicron and pandemic-related restrictions.

29 Mar 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT

USA-NATGAS/EIA (POLL)

POLL-U.S. natural gas stocks

A Reuters survey of analysts' expectations ahead of a weekly issue of natural gas inventory data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The data release is one of the biggest fixtures on the natural gas trading calendar and typically moves markets. The data is released on Wednesday, or on Thursday if there is a public holiday in the previous week.

30 Mar

DOLLARAMA-RESULTS/

Dollarama Inc Q4 2022 Earnings

Canada's Dollarama is expected to post a rise in fourth-quarter revenue, benefiting from strong demand over the holiday season. Investors will be looking out for the discount store operator's outlook for the year and comments on current-quarter trends and supply chain issues.

30 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT