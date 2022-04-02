REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of
news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect
https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS/
Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine
focus
ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE, APRIL 2, 2022 - A Red Cross convoy
travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will try again to
evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian
forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast
TAIWAN-USA-WHO/
U.S. discusses 'opportunities' for Taiwan to participate at
WHO meeting
TAIPEI, APRIL 2, 2022 - U.S. and Taiwanese officials have
held talks on expanding Taiwan's international participation
including "opportunities" for the island to attend a major World
Health Organization meeting next month
U.S.
USA-IMMIGRATION-BORDER/
U.S. to end COVID order blocking asylum seekers at border
with Mexico
WASHINGTON, APRIL 1, 2022 - The United States will end a
sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy that has effectively
closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico,
U.S. health officials said on Friday, arguing it was no longer
needed to protect public health
USA-CAPITOL-COFFMAN/
Man who brought 'small armory' ahead of U.S. Capitol riot
gets almost four-year sentence
WASHINGTON, APRIL 1, 2022- An Alabama man found with a
"small armory" of guns, ammunition and Molotov cocktails in his
pickup truck ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot was
sentenced to almost four years in prison, one of the stiffest
sentences so far handed down
BUSINESS
EU-MICROSOFT-ANTITRUST/
Microsoft's cloud business targeted by EU antitrust
regulators
BRUSSELS, APRIL 1, 2022 - EU antitrust regulators are
quizzing Microsoft's rivals and customers about its
cloud business and licensing deals, a questionnaire seen by
Reuters showed, in a move that could lead to a formal
investigation and renewed scrutiny of the U.S. software company
USA-AUTO-SALES/
U.S. auto sales slide in Q1; Toyota outsells GM
APRIL 1, 2022 - U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump
in first-quarter domestic sales, as the entire industry was
slammed by chip shortages and disruptions to supply chains
ENTERTAINMENT
AWARDS-OSCARS-SMITH/
Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's
'heartbroken'
APRIL 1, 2022 - Actor Will Smith has resigned from
Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying
on Friday that his slapping of presenter Chris Rock on stage at
this year's Oscars ceremony was "shocking, painful and
inexcusable."
FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-TOP-GUN/
Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel to screen at Cannes Film
Festival
LONDON, APRIL 1, 2022 - Tom Cruise will screen his hotly
anticipated "Top Gun" sequel at the Cannes Film Festival in May,
where an event will also look back on his Hollywood career,
organisers said on Friday
SPORTS
SOCCER-WORLDCUP-USA-IRAN/
Geopolitical foes Iran and U.S. to clash again at World Cup
WASHINGTON, APRIL 1, 2022 - After more than 40 years of
sour relations and months of struggle to restore a nuclear deal,
the United States and Iran are now set to meet on the soccer
field at this year's World Cup, having landed together in Group
B in Friday's draw
TENNIS-MIAMI/
Teenage sensation Alcaraz to face Ruud in Miami Open final
APRIL 1, 2022 - Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz continued
his sensational play on Friday to beat defending champion Hubert
Hurkacz 7-6(5) 7-6(2) and set up a Miami Open final against
Casper Ruud, who ended the dream run of Francisco Cerundolo with
a 6-4 6-1 win earlier
UPCOMING
POLITICS/INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
INDIA-NEPAL/(PIX)
Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba meets his Indian
counterpart Narendra Modi
APRIL 2, 2022 - Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba
is in India for a three-day visit
RELIGION
POPE-MALTA/DEPARTURE(PIX)(TV)
Pope Francis departs Rome for his apostolic visit to Malta
APRIL 2, 2022 - Pope Francis departs Rome's Fiumicino
airport for his apostolic visit to Malta
POPE-MALTA/ARRIVAL(PIX)(TV)
Pope Francis arrives in Malta
APRIL 2, 2022 - Pope Francis arrives in Malta for two-day
visit in the Mediterranean island
POPE-MALTA/PRESIDENT(PIX)(TV)
Pope Francis meets Maltese President
APRIL 2, 2022 - Pope Francis meets Maltese President George
Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela and diplomatic corps in the
“Ambassadors' Chamber” of the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta
POPE-MALTA/CATAMARAN(PIX)(TV)
Pope departs from Valletta to Gozo by catamaran
APRIL 2, 2022 - Pope Francis departs by catamaran from
Valletta Grand Harbour to Gozo where he will hold prayer meeting
at the National Shrine of “Ta' Pinu” in Gozo
POPE-MALTA/PRAYER(PIX)(TV)
Pope holds prayer meeting in Gozo
APRIL 2, 2022 - Pope Francis holds prayer meeting at the
National Shrine of “Ta' Pinu” in Gozo - Homily of the Holy
Father
BUSINESS/ECONOMICS
USA-FED/WILLIAMS
New York Fed's Williams speaks at symposium in Princeton,
N.J.
APRIL 2, 2022 - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President
John Williams makes keynote remarks at Griswold Center Spring
Symposium at Princeton University