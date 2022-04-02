REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS/

Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus

ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE, APRIL 2, 2022 - A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast

TAIWAN-USA-WHO/

U.S. discusses 'opportunities' for Taiwan to participate at WHO meeting

TAIPEI, APRIL 2, 2022 - U.S. and Taiwanese officials have held talks on expanding Taiwan's international participation including "opportunities" for the island to attend a major World Health Organization meeting next month

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-BORDER/

U.S. to end COVID order blocking asylum seekers at border with Mexico

WASHINGTON, APRIL 1, 2022 - The United States will end a sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico, U.S. health officials said on Friday, arguing it was no longer needed to protect public health

USA-CAPITOL-COFFMAN/

Man who brought 'small armory' ahead of U.S. Capitol riot gets almost four-year sentence

WASHINGTON, APRIL 1, 2022- An Alabama man found with a "small armory" of guns, ammunition and Molotov cocktails in his pickup truck ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced to almost four years in prison, one of the stiffest sentences so far handed down

BUSINESS

EU-MICROSOFT-ANTITRUST/

Microsoft's cloud business targeted by EU antitrust regulators

BRUSSELS, APRIL 1, 2022 - EU antitrust regulators are quizzing Microsoft's rivals and customers about its cloud business and licensing deals, a questionnaire seen by Reuters showed, in a move that could lead to a formal investigation and renewed scrutiny of the U.S. software company

USA-AUTO-SALES/

U.S. auto sales slide in Q1; Toyota outsells GM

APRIL 1, 2022 - U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump in first-quarter domestic sales, as the entire industry was slammed by chip shortages and disruptions to supply chains

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS-SMITH/

Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'

APRIL 1, 2022 - Actor Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying on Friday that his slapping of presenter Chris Rock on stage at this year's Oscars ceremony was "shocking, painful and inexcusable."

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-TOP-GUN/

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel to screen at Cannes Film Festival

LONDON, APRIL 1, 2022 - Tom Cruise will screen his hotly anticipated "Top Gun" sequel at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where an event will also look back on his Hollywood career, organisers said on Friday

SPORTS

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-USA-IRAN/

Geopolitical foes Iran and U.S. to clash again at World Cup

WASHINGTON, APRIL 1, 2022 - After more than 40 years of sour relations and months of struggle to restore a nuclear deal, the United States and Iran are now set to meet on the soccer field at this year's World Cup, having landed together in Group B in Friday's draw

TENNIS-MIAMI/

Teenage sensation Alcaraz to face Ruud in Miami Open final

APRIL 1, 2022 - Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational play on Friday to beat defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5) 7-6(2) and set up a Miami Open final against Casper Ruud, who ended the dream run of Francisco Cerundolo with a 6-4 6-1 win earlier

UPCOMING

POLITICS/INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDIA-NEPAL/(PIX)

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba meets his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi

APRIL 2, 2022 - Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is in India for a three-day visit

RELIGION

POPE-MALTA/DEPARTURE(PIX)(TV)

Pope Francis departs Rome for his apostolic visit to Malta

APRIL 2, 2022 - Pope Francis departs Rome's Fiumicino airport for his apostolic visit to Malta

POPE-MALTA/ARRIVAL(PIX)(TV)

Pope Francis arrives in Malta

APRIL 2, 2022 - Pope Francis arrives in Malta for two-day visit in the Mediterranean island

POPE-MALTA/PRESIDENT(PIX)(TV)

Pope Francis meets Maltese President

APRIL 2, 2022 - Pope Francis meets Maltese President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela and diplomatic corps in the “Ambassadors' Chamber” of the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta

POPE-MALTA/CATAMARAN(PIX)(TV)

Pope departs from Valletta to Gozo by catamaran

APRIL 2, 2022 - Pope Francis departs by catamaran from Valletta Grand Harbour to Gozo where he will hold prayer meeting at the National Shrine of “Ta' Pinu” in Gozo

POPE-MALTA/PRAYER(PIX)(TV)

Pope holds prayer meeting in Gozo

APRIL 2, 2022 - Pope Francis holds prayer meeting at the National Shrine of “Ta' Pinu” in Gozo - Homily of the Holy Father

BUSINESS/ECONOMICS

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Fed's Williams speaks at symposium in Princeton, N.J.

APRIL 2, 2022 - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams makes keynote remarks at Griswold Center Spring Symposium at Princeton University