REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of
news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect
https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Red Cross plans fresh evacuation effort from Ukraine's
Mariupol
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine- A Red Cross convoy will try again to
evacuate civilians from the besieged port of Mariupol on
Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new
attacks in southeast Ukraine.
UKRAINE-CRISIS/POPE
Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE- Pope Francis said on Saturday that
he was considering a trip to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
U.S.
PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/DECISION
No new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell despite juror's false
statement
NEW YORK- Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost her bid to
overturn her U.S. sex trafficking conviction, even after a juror
acknowledged having falsely stated before the trial that he had
not been sexually abused.
BUSINESS
UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-DEFENCE
Germany looks to buy Israeli or U.S. missile defence system
BERLIN, April 2 - Berlin is considering buying a missile
defence system from Israel or the United States to defend
against threats including Russian Iskander missiles in
Kaliningrad, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday.
CHINA-REGULATION/USA-AUDIT
China aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
SHANGHAI/BEIJING- China on Saturday proposed revising
confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, removing a
legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. cooperation on audit oversight while
putting the onus on Chinese companies to protect state secretes.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-JONI MITCHELL
Joni Mitchell takes stage at all-star MusiCares tribute
LAS VEGAS- Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell thrilled a Las
Vegas audience on Friday by taking the stage during a rare
public appearance to sing along with an all-star lineup of
musicians who paid tribute to her pioneering career.
SPORTS
FOOTBALL-NFL/KAEPERNICK
Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan
spring game
Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's pursuit of a
return to the National Football League (NFL) will continue this
weekend when he holds a throwing exhibition during halftime of
the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE
Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker
Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a
firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away.
Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a
possible cash offer for Ted Baker.
2 Apr
AMAZON.COM-INDIA/FUTURE-RELIANCE
India's top court set to hear Amazon's plea to stop transfer
of stores by rival Future Retail
India's top court is to hear U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon's
plea to stop any transfer of stores by rival Future Retail after
Reliance's sudden takeover of hundreds of Future stores despite
a legal block. The U.S. firm has been contesting a $3.4 billion
sale of Future Group's retail assets to the Reliance
conglomerate that was announced in 2020 and this month failed to
settle the dispute out of court.
4 Apr
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released
by the EIA and API
A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude
and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute.
The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly
calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to
move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on
Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the
week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA
is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade
group.
4 Apr
GO-AHEAD GROUP-REVIEW/
Go-Ahead group to unveil conclusion of business review
British transport operator Go-Ahead will outline new CEO
Christian Schreyer's strategic review of the business following
a spate of financial irregularities in recent months over a
rail contract, which is also likely to lead to a fine for the
company. It is expected to introduce changes to policies and
reveal plans to cut costs and expand services in the UK.
5 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
ENVIRONMENT-POLLUTION/WHO
WHO to hold press briefing to launch its air quality
database
World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a virtual press
briefing for launch of its air quality database. The database
would focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep
humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create
societies focused on well-being.
4 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT