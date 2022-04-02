REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Red Cross plans fresh evacuation effort from Ukraine's Mariupol

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine- A Red Cross convoy will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port of Mariupol on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in southeast Ukraine.

UKRAINE-CRISIS/POPE

Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE- Pope Francis said on Saturday that he was considering a trip to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

U.S.

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/DECISION

No new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell despite juror's false statement

NEW YORK- Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost her bid to overturn her U.S. sex trafficking conviction, even after a juror acknowledged having falsely stated before the trial that he had not been sexually abused.

BUSINESS

UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-DEFENCE

Germany looks to buy Israeli or U.S. missile defence system

BERLIN, April 2 - Berlin is considering buying a missile defence system from Israel or the United States to defend against threats including Russian Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday.

CHINA-REGULATION/USA-AUDIT

China aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation

SHANGHAI/BEIJING- China on Saturday proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, removing a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. cooperation on audit oversight while putting the onus on Chinese companies to protect state secretes.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JONI MITCHELL

Joni Mitchell takes stage at all-star MusiCares tribute

LAS VEGAS- Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell thrilled a Las Vegas audience on Friday by taking the stage during a rare public appearance to sing along with an all-star lineup of musicians who paid tribute to her pioneering career.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/KAEPERNICK

Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's pursuit of a return to the National Football League (NFL) will continue this weekend when he holds a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE

Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker

Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away. Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker.

2 Apr

AMAZON.COM-INDIA/FUTURE-RELIANCE

India's top court set to hear Amazon's plea to stop transfer of stores by rival Future Retail

India's top court is to hear U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon's plea to stop any transfer of stores by rival Future Retail after Reliance's sudden takeover of hundreds of Future stores despite a legal block. The U.S. firm has been contesting a $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to the Reliance conglomerate that was announced in 2020 and this month failed to settle the dispute out of court.

4 Apr

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released by the EIA and API

A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute. The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade group.

4 Apr

GO-AHEAD GROUP-REVIEW/

Go-Ahead group to unveil conclusion of business review

British transport operator Go-Ahead will outline new CEO Christian Schreyer's strategic review of the business following a spate of financial irregularities in recent months over a rail contract, which is also likely to lead to a fine for the company. It is expected to introduce changes to policies and reveal plans to cut costs and expand services in the UK.

5 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ENVIRONMENT-POLLUTION/WHO

WHO to hold press briefing to launch its air quality database

World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a virtual press briefing for launch of its air quality database. The database would focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.

4 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT